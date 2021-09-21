Mpumalanga High Court to open for business

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) has advised the public that the Mpumalanga High Court will be open for business on Monday.

The Mpumalanga High Court was recently closed after an inspection by the Department of Labour and the subsequent findings that highlighted health and safety issues with the building.

On Saturday, the DOJ&CD met with the Departments of Employment and Labour (DEL), Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), Independent Development Trust (IDT) and the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) to determine a course of action in response to issues identified during a recent inspection of the Mpumalanga High Court conducted by DEL.

The prohibition notice was issued on 30 October 2024.

“Following representation made by the departments in relation to the areas identified to be addressed, it was resolved that the prohibition notice shall be suspended for a period of seven working days commencing on Monday, 04 November 2024.

“The suspension of the implementation of the prohibition notice will provide an opportunity for the department to address the issues raised in the prohibition notice,” DOJ&CD said.

The concerns raised by DEL relate to the following specific three areas:

Ensuring proper ventilation.



Provision of a report confirming the integrity of the structure.



Provision of the occupancy certificate.

The departments provided extensive feedback to DEL on matters relating to the prohibition notice and progress thereof.

“It is on the basis of the above that the extension was granted. The department remains committed to resolve the issues raised by DEL including ensuring the safety of staff, judiciary and members of the public.

“The discussions are still ongoing between the parties including the exchange of expert and technical reports to find a long-term solution to matters that were raised. During the suspension period, the department wishes to advise the public that the court will remain open on Monday, 04 November 2024,” DOJ&CD said.