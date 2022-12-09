Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Cox Yeats
Corporate & Commercial Law Company news South Africa

    Cox Yeats celebrates its first year as a member of Tag Alliances

    Issued by Cox Yeats
    1 Nov 2024
    1 Nov 2024
    Cox Yeats recently attended the Tag Alliances Fall Conference in Prague, held from 23 to 25 October 2024. This momentous event marked the first anniversary of our membership with Tag Alliances, one of the world’s largest multidisciplinary networks of independent professional services firms. Our partners, Gary Pritchard and Gareth Cremen, represented Cox Yeats, connecting with esteemed professionals from over 110 countries.
    Cox Yeats celebrates its first year as a member of Tag Alliances

    About Tag Alliances®

    Tag Alliances is a relationship-driven, global community comprising more than 290 member firms that provide top-tier legal, accounting, and professional services worldwide. Formed over 20 years ago, Tag Alliances consists of TagLaw, TIAG (The International Accounting Group), and Tag-SP (Strategic Partners), bringing together firms dedicated to high-quality, cost-effective, and client-centred service. This extensive global network allows member firms to confidently refer their clients across borders, ensuring seamless and trusted collaboration.

    The alliance is composed of members who are experts in their fields and possess a deep understanding of local business practices, laws, and cultures. These qualities enable Tag Alliances to provide clients with the competitive advantage of responsive, high-quality services tailored to their needs – wherever their business may lead.

    A conference of learning, networking, and collaboration

    The conference launched with a dynamic keynote from Jan Mühlfeit, former European chairman of Microsoft, on “Unlocking Your Team’s Potential,” where he shared strategies to foster strong, high-performing teams. Engaging sessions on key topics like “Opportunities in the Global Construction & Real Estate Market” and “Regional Speed Networking & Business Development” explored practical industry insights and cross-border collaboration.

    On day two, business development expert Itzik Amiel led “The Referral Multiplier”, offering techniques for generating client referrals, while the “Best Practices & Firm Management” plenary covered evolving industry trends, from tech integration to modern billing and training models.

    Throughout the event, specialty group sessions provided valuable discussions across diverse professional practices, while a final charity-driven networking activity benefited the Tereza Maxová Foundation, creating meaningful community impact.

    Looking ahead with Tag Alliances

    Member of Tag Alliances signals a new chapter for Cox Yeats, empowering our firm to provide clients with even more comprehensive, global legal solutions. We are thrilled about the new opportunities this alliance brings for our clients and look forward to leveraging Tag Alliances’ expertise and network to elevate our practice.

    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
