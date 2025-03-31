Cox Yeats earns prestigious recognition in 2025 Legal 500 rankings

Cox Yeats has once again solidified its position as one of South Africa’s leading law firms with notable rankings in the 2025 edition of Legal 500, a globally respected guide to the legal profession.

Shipping and transport practice recognised for excellence

The firm’s Shipping and Transport team has been lauded for its cohesive and highly specialised approach to complex maritime matters. The editorial commentary describes the group as “a well-oiled machine” under the leadership of Andrew Clark, who has been recognised as a Leading Individual for his deep expertise in marine insurance and maritime litigation.

Clark is praised for his ability to navigate intricate legal challenges with clarity and composure, with clients remarking on his willingness to share knowledge and manage sensitive matters with professionalism.

Also honoured is Tamryn Simpson, named a Next Generation Partner, who brings exceptional insight into charter party disputes, marine insurance claims, and international trade issues. Simpson is known for her accessibility and proactive communication style, earning praise from clients for her reliability and responsiveness.

Slindokuhle Ngwenya has been named a Leading Associate for her extensive experience in contentious matters on behalf of cargo owners, shipowners, and insurers. Her growing reputation reflects her ability to handle demurrage disputes, ship arrests, and logistics claims with confidence and attention to detail.

The team also includes Aideen Ross, who contributes significantly to cases involving maritime casualties and liability issues, underscoring the strength and depth of the firm’s shipping practice.

Construction practice applauded for industry insight

The firm’s Construction, Engineering & Infrastructure practice has also earned recognition, praised for its “extensive knowledge of the construction industry.” With an impressive client base that includes multinational construction companies and financial institutions, the team continues to handle high-value arbitrations, front-end project structuring, and construction-related disputes.

The practice is jointly led by Richard Hoal and Peter Barnard, both of whom are long-standing authorities in the field. Barnard’s expertise in dispute resolution complements Hoal’s focus on contractual matters and insurance issues, forming a balanced leadership dynamic.

Key contributors to the team’s success include Claudelle Pretorius, known for her work in representing contractors and developers in arbitration proceedings, Mohamed Mota and David Vlcek, each recognised for their strategic insight and sector-specific knowledge.

A testament to client-focused excellence

The 2025 Legal 500 guide reflects the results of months of rigorous research, client interviews, and peer feedback. Cox Yeats’ inclusion across these rankings is a testament to its consistent delivery of legal solutions that combine technical excellence with a collaborative, client-first approach.

Clients interviewed by Legal 500 commented on the firm’s “collaborative, customer-focused approach” and noted that Cox Yeats offers “top quality South African shipping law advice” and “extensive background knowledge of the construction industry".

This recognition underscores Cox Yeats’ continued investment in talent, innovation, and client service across South Africa and beyond.



