Exploring the complexities of consultants and subconsulting in public procurement

In its latest podcast episode, Cox Yeats unpacks the legal and practical challenges surrounding consultants and subconsulting in South Africa’s built environment – an area where risk, compliance, and collaboration intersect.

Hosted by the Cox Yeats team, this episode features insights from legal experts Peter Barnard, Claudelle Pretorius, and Chantal Mitchell, who explore how professionals and contractors can effectively structure their tendering arrangements to manage risk and ensure compliance.

The conversation delves into:

The legal foundations of government procurement,



The differences between individual tenders, turnkey tenders, and consortium-based bidding,



Risk implications for subconsultants vs direct appointments,



The impact of PAJA on professionals performing administrative procurement roles,



How teams can structure themselves through incorporated entities or joint ventures, and



Practical tips on risk mitigation and liability management.

With the growing trend towards turnkey contracting, this episode is essential listening for professionals, contractors, and consultants navigating public sector tenders.

Listen to the full episode here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2365930/episodes/16709026-consultants-and-subconsulting.



