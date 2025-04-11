Legal Law Practice
    Legal Law Practice

    Exploring the complexities of consultants and subconsulting in public procurement

    In its latest podcast episode, Cox Yeats unpacks the legal and practical challenges surrounding consultants and subconsulting in South Africa’s built environment – an area where risk, compliance, and collaboration intersect.
    Issued by Cox Yeats
    11 Apr 2025
    Hosted by the Cox Yeats team, this episode features insights from legal experts Peter Barnard, Claudelle Pretorius, and Chantal Mitchell, who explore how professionals and contractors can effectively structure their tendering arrangements to manage risk and ensure compliance.

    The conversation delves into:

    • The legal foundations of government procurement,
    • The differences between individual tenders, turnkey tenders, and consortium-based bidding,
    • Risk implications for subconsultants vs direct appointments,
    • The impact of PAJA on professionals performing administrative procurement roles,
    • How teams can structure themselves through incorporated entities or joint ventures, and
    • Practical tips on risk mitigation and liability management.

    With the growing trend towards turnkey contracting, this episode is essential listening for professionals, contractors, and consultants navigating public sector tenders.

    Listen to the full episode here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2365930/episodes/16709026-consultants-and-subconsulting.

    Read more: Cox Yeats, Peter Barnard
    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
