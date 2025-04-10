ICT Telecoms & Networks
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaPerfect WordHelmStoneTishala CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ICT Telecoms & Networks

MTN Group Fintech appoints Nikiwe Tanga as new chief legal officer

MTN Group Fintech has announced the appointment of Nikiwe Tanga as chief legal officer.
10 Apr 2025
10 Apr 2025
Nikiwe Tanga | image supplied
Nikiwe Tanga | image supplied

With a career spanning over 22 years, Tanga’s appointment brings deep institutional knowledge and a wealth of legal and regulatory expertise across multiple markets.

Having joined MTN Group in 2003, she has taken on various assignments, including starting up operations of MTN in the Middle East, where she created the legal function and was tasked with the transfer of skills and knowledge to incoming local incumbents.

She was also seconded to MTN Nigeria to assist in the Corporate Transactions division within the Legal Services structure, as well as to support in the implementation of the listing of MTN Nigeria on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Over the past two years at Group Fintech, Nikiwe has played an instrumental role in shaping the legal framework and governance structures that support MTN’s fintech strategy across the MoMo footprint of 14 markets.

Tanga is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa. She holds an LLB degree from the University of Fort Hare. In 2024, she completed her Masters in Business Administration at the Henley Business School (Africa), affiliated with the University of Reading.

In addition to her academic qualifications, she has completed several executive leadership and management programmes, which have further enhanced her strategic and operational capabilities in complex, cross-border environments.

Share this article
NextOptions
Related
OptionsNext
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz