Building the future: Australia's first 3D printed house stands tall

Western Australia’s first 3D concrete printer is a fact, and the country’s first multi-storey 3D printed building is about to become reality as well. Printed with a robot capable of building homes, the walls of the country's first two-storey 3D printed house are already standing.

Source: Supplied. CyBe Construction & Contec Australia.

The home is being built by Contec Australia, founded by Mark D’Alessandro, who brings nearly two decades of experience in Western Australia's construction industry.

As a highly regarded builder and quantity surveyor, D’Alessandro has overseen high-rise, residential, commercial, and industrial developments across the state. Recognising the need for innovation during the Covid-era labour shortages, he led Contec’s partnership with CyBe, pioneering provider of 3D concrete printing solutions - to bring this transformative technology to Australia.

“This innovation addresses some of the biggest challenges in the construction industry, from labour shortages to rising costs,” D’Alessandro said. “3D concrete printing significantly reduces build times and offers a more sustainable alternative to traditional construction methods."

A new hope

Contec’s first project perfectly demonstrates how 3D printing can offer new hope for the Australian construction industry. The company’s first house is located in Tapping, in Perth’s northern suburbs.

In this newly created subdivision, many homes remain incomplete due to labour and material shortages — highlighting the advantages of the speed and efficiency that 3D printing technology can bring, and demonstrating how effectively 3D printing can help address the ongoing housing shortage in Australia.

Source: Supplied. CyBe Construction & Contec Australia.

Global partnership, local impact

The partnership between Contec Australia and Dutch technology provider CyBe Construction is a natural fit for its 3D printing ambitions. Since 2013, CyBe has been providing hardware, software, and materials for 3D printing, working with companies worldwide.

This partnership offers the advantages of a global network, along with a platform featuring various tools to ensure partners’ success.As part of its approach, CyBe offered Contec's team an intensive two-week training programme upon printer installation. The members were taught everything they needed to know to successfully and consistently deliver 3D printed construction projects.

Impressively, the training was so effective that Contec’s trainees managed to print all 15 walls for the 155m² home in Tapping within just 10.5 hours of active printing. Just weeks after, Contec assembled the midfloor and printed the walls of the second floor of the building, with a print time of 18 hours.

Beyond exceptional speed, the technique also provides significant cost-efficiency and sustainability benefits. Printing in the open air, without the need for a tent, in temperatures of up to 42 degrees also demonstrated the method’s suitability for Australian conditions.

Source: Supplied. CyBe Construction & Contec Australia.

A future of 3D printing

“With this technology, we’re setting a new benchmark for construction,” D’Alessandro said. “It’s faster, cleaner, more sustainable, and versatile enough to handle everything from housing to large-scale infrastructure. We’re excited to see how it will transform building in Western Australia.”

With plans to expand its fleet of 3D printers by the end of 2025, Contec is already preparing for future projects both in the metro and regional areas of Western Australia. These advancements promise to redefine residential, commercial, and civil construction, setting a new standard for the industry in the country.