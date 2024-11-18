Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
    Cox Yeats honoured in Best Lawyers 2025

    Issued by Cox Yeats
    18 Nov 2024
    18 Nov 2024
    Cox Yeats is honoured to announce that 18 of our lawyers have been included in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in South Africa. This prestigious recognition underscores our firm’s dedication to legal excellence, positioning our experts among the most trusted and respected in the industry. For us, this honour reaffirms our commitment to delivering client-centred solutions and reflects our legal team's hard work and expertise.
    Cox Yeats honoured in Best Lawyers 2025

    Being listed by Best Lawyers – considered the definitive global guide to legal talent – holds special significance. Each honouree is selected through a rigorous peer-review process based on professional expertise and integrity, ensuring that every lawyer chosen upholds the highest standards of excellence. This recognition is a testament to our attorneys’ dedication and role as thought leaders.

    Our clients rely on us to navigate complex legal landscapes with precision, and including our team members in this esteemed list confirms that our clients receive counsel from some of South Africa’s finest legal minds. 

    For our recognised attorneys, this award is more than an accolade; it’s an acknowledgement of their expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence. A special congratulations go to Alastair Hay and Andrew Clark, both named Lawyer of the Year in their respective fields of Construction and Insurance Law in Durban and to Laura Kelly and Tamryn Simpson, who have been honoured for the first time. 

    This recognition not only highlights individual achievements but also represents the collective strength of our team, where collaboration and professional growth are foundational values.

    Congratulations to all our honourees:

    1. Alastair Hay – 2025 Lawyer of the Year, Construction Law
    2. Andrew Clark – 2025 Lawyer of the Year, Insurance Law
    3. Christine Seger
    4. David Vlcek
    5. Emili Souris
    6. Gareth Cremen
    7. Gary Pritchard
    8. Laura Kelly – First-time honouree
    9. Lazelle Paola
    10. Michael Jackson
    11. Mongezi Mpahlwa
    12. Peter Barnard
    13. Richard Hoal
    14. Robin Westley
    15. Roger Green
    16. Tamryn Simpson – First-time honouree
    17. Thys Scheepers
    18. Tina Halstead

    As we celebrate this achievement, we extend our gratitude to our clients and peers for their trust and recognition. We look forward to continuing to set new standards in South African law, always with a focus on excellence, integrity, and client satisfaction.

    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
    Let's do Biz