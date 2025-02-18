Cox Yeats celebrated in 2025 Chambers Global Rankings

Cox Yeats is proud to announce its recognition in the prestigious 2025 Chambers Global Rankings, underscoring the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services across various practice areas.

Shipping – Band 3

Our vast knowledge of maritime law is demonstrated by our shipping department's Band 3 ranking. The team is known for its proficiency in a variety of wet tasks, such as salvage and casualty response, as well as cargo interests. Policy drafting, ship sales, charter party disputes, and commercial agreements are further areas of attention. The firm is also well-known for the quality of its hull and cargo maritime insurance business. The team represents charterers, recovery agents, and shipyards.

Andrew Clark, a pivotal member of this team, has been individually ranked in Band 2. Clients have praised him as "extremely experienced and having very good judgement" and noted that "he really focuses on the details and works effectively."

Tamryn Simpson has been ranked Band 3 in the shipping sector. She primarily handles dispute work, including damage claims, arrest provisions, theft, and regulatory issues. Clients describe her as "a very solid practitioner."

Insurance – Band 4

Our insurance department has achieved a Band 4 ranking, reflecting our capability to advise on both contentious and non-contentious insurance mandates. The team assists with business interruption and riots, as well as maritime and construction-related claims. The lawyers also handle professional indemnity and general indemnity matters.

Clients have expressed their satisfaction, stating:

"They are always able to respond to queries quickly with informed comments"

"Cox Yeats has a strong, dedicated team who are able to provide advice based on the law and their own experiences."

Restructuring/Insolvency – Band 3

In the restructuring/insolvency arena, Gareth Cremen has been ranked in Band 3. He focuses on debt recovery, business restructuring, business rescue, and insolvency, acting for multinational corporations, local and international banks, business rescue practitioners, liquidators, creditors, and listed companies.

Clients have commended Gareth, stating, "Gareth is knowledgeable, proactive, and articulate. He is committed to providing comprehensive reports, which is highly appreciated."

Construction – Band 4

In the construction sector, Richard Hoal has been ranked in Band 4. This recognition underscores our firm's expertise and dedication to providing top-tier legal services in the construction industry.

These accolades are a testament to Cox Yeats' unwavering dedication to excellence and the trust our clients place in us. We extend our gratitude to our clients for their continued support and to our team for their relentless pursuit of legal excellence.

Click the link to see our Chambers rankings: Cox Yeats, Global 2025 | Chambers Profiles

For more information about our services, please visit www.coxyeats.co.za.




