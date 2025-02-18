Legal Corporate & Commercial Law
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsCapital LegacyIgnition GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Cox Yeats celebrated in 2025 Chambers Global Rankings

    Issued by Cox Yeats
    18 Feb 2025
    18 Feb 2025
    Cox Yeats is proud to announce its recognition in the prestigious 2025 Chambers Global Rankings, underscoring the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services across various practice areas.
    Cox Yeats celebrated in 2025 Chambers Global Rankings

    Shipping – Band 3

    Our vast knowledge of maritime law is demonstrated by our shipping department's Band 3 ranking. The team is known for its proficiency in a variety of wet tasks, such as salvage and casualty response, as well as cargo interests. Policy drafting, ship sales, charter party disputes, and commercial agreements are further areas of attention. The firm is also well-known for the quality of its hull and cargo maritime insurance business. The team represents charterers, recovery agents, and shipyards.

    Andrew Clark, a pivotal member of this team, has been individually ranked in Band 2. Clients have praised him as "extremely experienced and having very good judgement" and noted that "he really focuses on the details and works effectively."

    Tamryn Simpson has been ranked Band 3 in the shipping sector. She primarily handles dispute work, including damage claims, arrest provisions, theft, and regulatory issues. Clients describe her as "a very solid practitioner."

    Insurance – Band 4

    Our insurance department has achieved a Band 4 ranking, reflecting our capability to advise on both contentious and non-contentious insurance mandates. The team assists with business interruption and riots, as well as maritime and construction-related claims. The lawyers also handle professional indemnity and general indemnity matters. 

    Clients have expressed their satisfaction, stating:

    "They are always able to respond to queries quickly with informed comments"

    "Cox Yeats has a strong, dedicated team who are able to provide advice based on the law and their own experiences."

    Restructuring/Insolvency – Band 3

    In the restructuring/insolvency arena, Gareth Cremen has been ranked in Band 3. He focuses on debt recovery, business restructuring, business rescue, and insolvency, acting for multinational corporations, local and international banks, business rescue practitioners, liquidators, creditors, and listed companies. 

    Clients have commended Gareth, stating, "Gareth is knowledgeable, proactive, and articulate. He is committed to providing comprehensive reports, which is highly appreciated."

    Construction – Band 4

    In the construction sector, Richard Hoal has been ranked in Band 4. This recognition underscores our firm's expertise and dedication to providing top-tier legal services in the construction industry.

    These accolades are a testament to Cox Yeats' unwavering dedication to excellence and the trust our clients place in us. We extend our gratitude to our clients for their continued support and to our team for their relentless pursuit of legal excellence.

    Click the link to see our Chambers rankings: Cox Yeats, Global 2025 | Chambers Profiles

    For more information about our services, please visit www.coxyeats.co.za.

    Read more: commercial law, Cox Yeats
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Cox Yeats
    Cox Yeats is a leading South African law firm, with offices in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town. Our expert partners work across 15 different industries and our collaborative spirit means our one legal platform can serve a range of requirements. With insight and pragmatism, we tailor our approach specifically to the needs of each client, providing solutions that are efficient, effective and always strategically considered.
    Related
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz