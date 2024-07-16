Entrepreneurship Section
    Athlone entrepreneur expands small business through CoCT initiative

    16 Jul 2024
    With the support of the City’s Urban Waste Management (UWM) EPWP Entrepreneurship Trainee Programme, Zulfah Hartley, a small business owner from Penlyn Estate in Athlone, has expanded her business and now sells her products to a wider audience in Canal Walk.
    Zulfah Hartley | image supplied
    Zulfah Hartley | image supplied

    The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management, Alderman Grant Twigg visited Hartley recently as part of his follow-up meetings and engagements with beneficiaries of the programme.

    Hartley’s business, Auburn Botanicals, is a plant-based, natural skin-care business which aims to assist women in relieving the symptoms of menopause. It’s targeted to women aged 30 and over who want to improve their skin, and who value using natural ingredients.

    The company’s first product was an almond-based powdered skin cleanser, called Rust. The formulation was based on years of existing research by natural skincare institutions and was refined and perfected over a period of four years in partnership with a consultant specialising in indigenous fynbos plants.

    After being inspired by the programme, Hartley has worked to expand her knowledge of wellness and product development skills and aims to expand her range of products and offer massages in future.

    During her time in the programme, Hartley has experienced significant business growth, managing to secure shelf space at a store in Canal Walk.

    She also hosts workshops with other programme members that focus on unpacking women’s health and wellness. The business growth has created one permanent job so far, with the scope for this to increase as she continues her growth trajectory.

    ‘The EPWP Entrepreneurship Trainee Programme is an important platform for entrepreneurs to gain experience, mentoring and guidance from their peers while experiencing growth in their businesses. The city is committed to maximising skills and knowledge transfer to beneficiaries of the Expanded Public Works Programme,’ said Alderman Twigg.

    About the programme

    The EPWP Entrepreneurship Training Programme, now in its third year, equips entrepreneurs with essential skills to meet these goals through comprehensive training and development modules provided by the University of the Western Cape.

    These modules cover financial management, marketing, leadership, and more, coupled with personalised coaching and mentorship.

    The impact of the programme over the past two years has been profound, fostering job creation and revenue growth among participating enterprises.

