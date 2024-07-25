Newsmaker: Mohammed Ebrahim's roadmap to entrepreneurship and leadership

Hailing from Durban, Mohammed Ebrahim embodies the modern entrepreneur's spirit, rising to the forefront of tech innovation. Ebrahim's passion for technology ignited at the tender age of eight, and by 12, he had already demonstrated his ingenuity by constructing a website entirely from mobile devices.

Mohammed Ebrahim, Tech Entreprenuer. Source: Supplied.

His academic achievements at Durban University of Technology, including prestigious accolades like the Dean’s Merit Award and membership in the Golden Key International Society, laid a strong foundation for his entrepreneurial pursuits.

As a co-founder of trailblasing tech startups such as Delyvr, Avalon Health, SmartShelves, and AccessHealth, Ebrahim has adeptly combined technical expertise with visionary thinking to tackle complex industry challenges.

His ventures address critical issues like healthcare accessibility and food wastage, reflecting his commitment to impactful innovation. Known for his empathetic, transparent, and empowering leadership style, Ebrahim continues to drive progress and inspire in the tech sector.

He shares insights into his early influences, leadership philosophy, and the elements of his work that bring him the most fulfillment, offering a glimpse into his extraordinary career and the future of technology-driven entrepreneurship.

Can you tell us about your early life and what influenced your interest in technology and entrepreneurship?

Growing up in Durban, South Africa, I was always fascinated by technology. My curiosity was sparked when I got my first cell phone at eight years old, following this by 12 I ran my first website, built and maintained purely from my mobile device, attracting thousands of visitors both nationally and internationally.

As I progressed through school, I found myself drawn to computer science and software development. I was fortunate to have supportive teachers who recognised my enthusiasm and encouraged me to pursue my interests. This led me to the Durban University of Technology, where I excelled academically and received several accolades, including the Dean’s Merit Award and membership in the Golden Key International Society.

My entrepreneurial spirit was fueled by the desire to create solutions that could make a real impact. This drive led me to co-found several tech startups, including Delyvr, Avalon Health, SmartShelves, and AccessHealth. These ventures allowed me to combine my technical skills with my passion for innovation, addressing significant challenges in various industries.

Each startup experience taught me valuable lessons about resilience, adaptability, and the importance of a customer-first approach. These formative experiences have shaped my career and continue to inspire my work as I strive to create meaningful, technology-driven solutions.

How do you approach leadership and what qualities do you believe are essential for a successful leader in the tech industry?

My leadership approach in the tech industry is rooted in empathy, transparency, and empowerment. I combine this with a clear vision, strategic thinking, and technical proficiency to guide and mentor my team effectively. By fostering empathy and adaptability, I ensure a positive work environment that embraces change and continuous improvement. Through empowering my team and promoting open communication, I strive to cultivate innovation and achieve outstanding results.

What aspects of your work in the tech industry do you find most fulfilling?

The most fulfilling aspect of my work in the tech industry is the ability to create meaningful impacts through innovation. This takes many forms, from solving real-world problems such as improving healthcare accessibility or reducing food waste, to the continuous learning and growth that comes with staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

I find great satisfaction in empowering others, whether through mentoring my team or guiding students as they develop their potential.

The opportunity to drive innovation and creativity, whether developing cutting-edge solutions or fostering a culture of innovation within an organisation, is incredibly stimulating. Building startups, overcoming the challenges of entrepreneurship, and ultimately driving disruptive innovation is a deeply rewarding experience.

Above all, the knowledge that my work positively impacts individuals, communities, and society as a whole, whether through technological advancements, mentorship, or social contributions, is what makes my career truly fulfilling and fuels my ongoing pursuit of excellence and innovation.

Who inspires you?

I draw inspiration from various sources that shape my approach to technology and entrepreneurship. Elon Musk's relentless innovation inspires me to think big, while Steve Jobs' focus on design and simplicity profoundly influences my work. Peter Thiel's contrarian thinking guides my approach to unique solutions.

Mentors, colleagues, and young entrepreneurs offer fresh perspectives and wisdom, fostering my growth as a tech professional and leader. The resilience and passion of the communities I serve drive me to keep innovating. These influences motivate me to strive for excellence, remain curious, and make a positive impact through technology and entrepreneurship.

Where and when do you have your best ideas?

I find my best ideas during quiet reflection, especially in the early mornings, which provide a serene, distraction-free environment. Physical exercise, like running or gym sessions, clears my mind and enhances clarity. Nature, whether hiking or sitting by the ocean, helps me disconnect from technology and gain fresh perspectives.

Late-night quiet times also support deep thinking and problem-solving. Conversations with peers, mentors, or my team spark new ideas through brainstorming. Traveling to new environments and cultures leads to creative breakthroughs. These moments of solitude, physical activity, nature, and stimulating conversations are ideal for generating my best ideas.

When you're not busy working, what do you do for fun?

When I'm not busy working, I enjoy engaging in a variety of activities that help me relax and recharge. I'm passionate about Muay Thai and boxing, which not only keep me physically fit but also provide a great outlet for stress. Playing chess is another favorite pastime of mine; it challenges my strategic thinking and helps me unwind.

Running is a great way for me to clear my mind and stay active. I also value spending quality time with family and friends, enjoying their company and the balance it brings to my life.

Additionally, I volunteer with organisations like Islamic Relief Foundation and Al Ansaar Foundation, which allows me to give back to the community and stay connected to important social causes. These activities keep me balanced and energised, allowing me to approach my work with renewed focus and enthusiasm.

What advice would you give to others eager to join the field of entrepreneurship?

For those eager to join the field of entrepreneurship, I would advise embracing the mindset of thinking differently and challenging conventional wisdom, much like Peter Thiel advocates. Focus on finding unique solutions to problems and always seek out your "zero to one" moment—creating something truly innovative and transformative that hasn't existed before.

Be prepared for a journey of continuous learning and adaptation. Failures and setbacks are inevitable, but they are also invaluable learning experiences that shape your path to success. Surround yourself with a network of mentors and peers who inspire and challenge you, and never underestimate the power of persistence and resilience.

Remember, true innovation often comes from questioning the status quo and daring to pursue what others deem impossible. Stay passionate, stay curious, and never stop pushing the boundaries of what's possible.