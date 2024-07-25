Meet the 2024 Santam Women of the Future finalists

Santam, South Africa’s leading short-term insurer, in association with Fairlady and Truelove magazines, is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 10th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards. This event honours women entrepreneurs who are making significant contributions to the South African economy and society, demonstrating innovation, resilience and leadership.

This year’s finalists have been selected from a diverse pool of talented candidates, and reflect the dynamic spirit and entrepreneurial excellence of South African women. These extraordinary women are leading the way in various industries and are poised to shape the future.

Following an extensive selection process involving the review of several entries, a distinguished panel of judges has chosen the nine finalists. The judges presiding over the awards this year are Professor Thuli Madonsela (director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law and a professor of law occupying the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University), Nondumiso Mabece (Santam Head of Brand), Dawn Nathan-Jones (entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow), Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe (CEO of Quadcare), Suzy Brokensha (Fairlady editor-in-chief) and Mbali Soga (Truelove editor-in-chief).

"As Santam, we are proud of this initiative, which seeks to provide women in business with the tools to succeed and level the playing field. We see the Women of the Future Awards as a means to recognise and showcase the incredible role played by women entrepreneurs in helping to solve societal problems, while also driving sustainable economic growth in South Africa. We believe it’s our responsibility to help promote local enterprises to survive and thrive, especially in these tough economic times." – Gugu Mtetwa, group chief operating officer, Santam

Introducing the finalists of the 2024 Santam Women of the Future Awards!

Woman of the Future

These three entrepreneurs have businesses that are more than 1,000 days old and are well on their way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

Glynn Mashonga of Globescope

Globescope offers a comprehensive portfolio of security services and is setting benchmarks in the industry with its pricing and service excellence. The company delivers state-of-the-art security and surveillance solutions.



Lilian Kistan of Tekwecomm

Lilian bought the struggling telecommunications company Tekwecomm and turned it into a success. The company provides a variety of specialised services and products tailored for the telecommunications sector, and recently branched out into the steel fabrication industry, offering support to the construction sector.

