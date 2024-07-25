Meet the 2024 Santam Women of the Future finalists

This year’s finalists have been selected from a diverse pool of talented candidates, and reflect the dynamic spirit and entrepreneurial excellence of South African women. These extraordinary women are leading the way in various industries and are poised to shape the future.
Following an extensive selection process involving the review of several entries, a distinguished panel of judges has chosen the nine finalists. The judges presiding over the awards this year are Professor Thuli Madonsela (director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law and a professor of law occupying the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University), Nondumiso Mabece (Santam Head of Brand), Dawn Nathan-Jones (entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow), Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe (CEO of Quadcare), Suzy Brokensha (Fairlady editor-in-chief) and Mbali Soga (Truelove editor-in-chief).
"As Santam, we are proud of this initiative, which seeks to provide women in business with the tools to succeed and level the playing field. We see the Women of the Future Awards as a means to recognise and showcase the incredible role played by women entrepreneurs in helping to solve societal problems, while also driving sustainable economic growth in South Africa. We believe it’s our responsibility to help promote local enterprises to survive and thrive, especially in these tough economic times." – Gugu Mtetwa, group chief operating officer, Santam
Introducing the finalists of the 2024 Santam Women of the Future Awards!
These three entrepreneurs have businesses that are more than 1,000 days old and are well on their way to establishing an extensive enterprise.
These three entrepreneurs have non-profits that have survived the first 1,000 days, and are making a real difference in their communities.
These entrepreneurs are aged 35 or younger and their businesses have passed the six-month milestone. Our judges believe they will flourish beyond the critical first 1,000-day period
"The thing that struck me about this year’s entrants was that South African women are increasingly becoming a part of every facet of the South African economy, from STEM, education and heavy industry to the creative and marketing sectors. It makes me so proud ... and very optimistic about our future!" – Suzy Brokensha, Fairlady editor-in-chief
"It is an honour to engage with a platform that not only celebrates but also rewards the remarkable efforts of female entrepreneurs in South Africa. I was amazed at the inventive ways in which the finalists are creating wealth – it was eye-opening. I am looking forward to meeting all the participants and experiencing first-hand the profound impact that they have had on their communities." – Mbali Soga, Truelove editor-in-chief
The winners will be revealed at a glittering gala luncheon in October in Johannesburg. This year, the winners will take home their share of more than R692,000 in prizes! They also stand a chance of unlocking the 105-year-old business expertise of Santam, and the networking reach of Fairlady and Truelove, all of which will elevate a business to greater heights.
