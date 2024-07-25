Marketing & Media Sponsorship
    #Paris2024: The Olympics - A unique sponsorship and innovative fan engagement opportunity

    By Neil Jankelowitz
    25 Jul 2024
    25 Jul 2024
    For brands and sponsors, the Olympics present a unique opportunity to connect with a global audience, inspire excellence, and be part of a legacy that goes beyond borders and generations.
    Source: © Frenchly On the eve of the Paris Olympics, Neil Jankelowitz group CEO of Mohau Media Group (MMG) unpacks the role of sponsorships and innovative fan engagement
    On the eve of the Paris Olympics, Neil Jankelowitz group CEO of Mohau Media Group (MMG) unpacks the role of sponsorships and innovative fan engagement

    Embracing innovative sponsorship activation and fan engagement strategies is key to maximising the impact of Olympic partnerships.

    Aligning with the values and spirit of the Olympics, brands can achieve remarkable growth and leave a lasting imprint on the world of sports.

    The role of sponsorships and innovative fan engagement shape the narrative of global sports, inspiring excellence, and unity worldwide.

    Source: © Athletics Africa Akani Simbine is one of six South African athletes featured in Adidas' Road to Paris docuseries
    Adidas Road to Paris: SA's athletes inspiring journey to #Paris2024

    19 Jul 2024

    The crucial role of sponsorships

    Financial support from sponsors provides athletes with access to top-tier training facilities, medical care, and coaching, alleviating financial burdens and enabling them to focus on their performance.

    For organisers, sponsorships cover the costs of hosting the Olympics, from infrastructure to operations.

    Effective marketing by sponsors increases the event's visibility, attracting larger audiences and enhancing the fan experience.

    In the digital age, sponsors activate their sponsorships through innovative means like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media campaigns, making the fan experience more immersive and engaging.

    Adidas' Olympics retro campaign steps into controversy
    Adidas' Olympics retro campaign steps into controversy

      2 days

    Fan experiences

    Data Sports Group enhances the Olympic viewing experience by providing real-time data streaming, making fans feel part of the action.

    Their interactive fan dashboards offer a personalised experience, allowing spectators to follow their favourite athletes and access in-depth information.

    Augmented Reality (AR) technology creates immersive experiences by blending the virtual and physical worlds, while predictive analytics offer insights into performance trends and historical data.

    Social media connectivity fosters a thriving online community, intensifying the global conversation around the Olympics.

    At the forefront of transforming the Olympic experience, Data Sports Group is adding a new dimension to fan involvement.

    With over 11,000 hours of broadcast coverage planned for Paris 2024, the Olympics Broadcast Services (OBS) will deliver unprecedented insights through enhanced data, diverse camera angles, and innovative graphics, using cinematic lenses and cloud-based technology to improve efficiency.

    Technological advancements such as digital event ticketing and biometric stadium entrance systems further enhance the fan experience at sporting events.

    These innovations generate valuable interaction statistics, allowing sports teams to better understand their audience and improve live game engagement and attendance.

    Alibaba, one of the top sponsors at the Olympics, is using its global cloud infrastructure to enable OBS Live Cloud to distribute live broadcast signals for Paris 2024, allowing broadcasters to run operations remotely and reducing the physical and power requirements at the venues.

    Olympics 2024: what new social media guidelines mean for athletes and their sponsors

      8 Jul 2024

    Strategic benefits for brands

    Brands use technology to create unique experiences.

    VR can transport fans to live Olympic events, while AR offers interactive features in branded apps.

    Social media enables real-time engagement, allowing fans to connect with athletes, participate in challenges, and share their experiences.
    Data analytics provide insights into fan behaviour and preferences, helping brands tailor their campaigns for maximum impact.

    This personalised approach enhances fan satisfaction and deepens connections between the brand and its audience.

    #OrchidsandOnions: Bic inspires with Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bic inspires with Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo

      1 day

    Celebrating South African excellence

    South Africa has a rich history of Olympic participation, with athletes who have achieved remarkable success on the global stage.

    Icons like Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk have not only brought home medals but have also inspired countless young South Africans to pursue their dreams in athletics.

    The country's investment in sports development, supported by sponsorships, continues to nurture talent and prepare athletes for international competitions.

    Mscsports, in partnership with Bidvest and SASCOC, has proudly established a long-term partnership to boost the prospects of South African athletes.

    Mscsports secured a pioneering deal between their client Bidvest and SASCOC to sponsor Team South Africa in the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and beyond.

    The collaboration between Mscsports and Bidvest highlights how aligning corporate interests with athletic goals can effectively contribute to the growth of national sports.

    Mscsports' ability to facilitate such strategic partnerships exemplifies how businesses can play a pivotal role in enhancing the prospects of South African athletes on the world stage.

    About Neil Jankelowitz

    Neil Jankelowitz is the group CEO of Mohau Media Group (MMG).



    Let's do Biz