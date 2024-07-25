Marketing & Media Marketing
    The everyday influencer, a new era in influencer marketing

    By Pauline Oudin
    25 Jul 2024
    In a fundamental change in consumer behaviour, 89% of consumers prioritise recommendations from individuals they "know" and trust over traditional advertising channels.
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    Statista shows that authenticity and personal connection are key factors when it comes to purchasing decisions.

    The era of the influencer has evolved to the point where everyday people play a pivotal role in brand influence - the people you know and trust, people with similar tastes and people whose opinion matters to you or who you want to spend time with.

    These people may not have big followings or post often; they are everyday people, but very influential in their direct network.

    Dashni Vilakazi, member of the IAB South Africa Influencer Marketing Committee and Managing Director at The MediaShop. Source: Supplied.
    Decoding influencer marketing in SA: Challenges, strategies, and impactful insights

      27 Jun 2024

    Recommendations the clear front-runner

    A great example of this is the It Cosmetics X Hello Sunshine campaign.

    They teamed up with City Girls Who Walk to sponsor an exciting stroll through the Upper East Side and Central Park to promote the launch of their new SPF.

    It has become clear that genuine customer advocacy now holds power over extensive brand promotion efforts, as customer advocates have a 50% higher likelihood of influencing purchases.

    The everyday influencer, a new era in influencer marketing
    Statista, 2021

    When it comes to trusted advertising channels, recommendations (89%) are a clear front-runner, beating out other popular channels such as brand sponsorships, TV advertisements, and influencer placements.  

    Consumers today are not just looking for products; they seek genuine connections and experiences that resonate with their values and engage their community.

    The superpower of experiential marketing is that it can bring a brand story to life and invite consumers to be the main characters.

    This immersive moment is a natural conduit to content creation and sharing and, often, brand product advocacy.

    For the audience, seeing a friend’s real content and genuine perspective can be more compelling than posts from influencers, who may have been paid.

    Source:
    South African brands poised to lead as influencer marketing industry surges globally

    10 Jul 2024

    What this means for the industry

    The rise of social media and digital platforms has given us all the power to influence, allowing individuals from diverse backgrounds to amplify their voices and impact. 

    By nurturing these micro-communities of advocates, brands can not only enhance their reach but also solidify their reputation as trusted authorities within their industries.

    You no longer need to be an influencer to influence but through fostering community and creating memorable experiences, you can build a network that truly cares about your brand, and turn your most loyal customers into ambassadors of trust and credibility. 

    Source:
    The importance of a holistic approach in today's marketing landscape

      1 day

    Value of influencer marketing

    The everyday influencer strategy does not diminish the value of influencer marketing. 

    We see the best results when the experiential content comes from multiple sources; the brand, the influencers, and the consumers.

    It becomes less about simply extrapolating content from an event and more about evolving a physical happening into an ecosystem of experience throughout technology.

    The marketing landscape has shifted, showing that influence now goes beyond just celebrities and social media content creators. Everyday people are now playing a significant role through genuine connections and personal recommendations.

    About Pauline Oudin

    Pauline Oudin is the CEO at Gradient and has created brand experiences and collaborated with brands like Cerave, Maybelline and IT Cosmetics.



