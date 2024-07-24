OrchidsandOnions: Bic inspires with Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo

Once every four years, the world gets to witness the breathtaking beauty of sport and how human determination and spirit can overcome the limits of the body.

The Olympics, despite all the hype and the mega money involved, is still a celebration of human achievement.

But behind many of those triumphs are stories of battles against adversity, which underline the ability of the human mind to conquer.

The story of Mpumelelo Mhlongo, the Paralympian who will be one of the South African flag bearers in Paris in 2024, is such an uplifting tale of winning against all odds.

Life had it stacked against him from the start: Born in KwaZulu-Natal with a congenital deformity which left him with a club foot, he was disparaged by others, including the doctor present at his birth who told his other he would never be much more than “a potato”.

His mother took out a bond to put him through Kearsney College, where he was awarded an academic scholarship.

At university, he studied chemical engineering and eventually became a specialist banker.

His athletics flourished from this commitment, which saw him represent SA at the 2020 Olympics.

His story has been beautifully detailed by pen makers, Bic, as part of the Buy a Pen, Donate a Pen campaign to supply needy students with writing tools.

It has, so far, donated more than 15 million pens.

Mhlongo has become a brand ambassador for Bic and spends his time motivating young kids with physical injuries.

His story has been sensitively captured on video in an execution led by the creative agency, Retroviral.

What I like about it, is that it is good, old-fashioned storytelling, without pushing Bic too hard.

It’s enough that we can see it is a good corporate citizen and real people benefit from the campaign.

It's a reminder that business should be about more than making money – it should also be about making a difference.

So, Orchids to Bic and Retroviral.

Jacaranda FM forgets who its audience is

I had to chuckle at a “house ad” for radio station Jacaranda FM this week.

The punchline was something like “We sound like you” … all delivered in an American accent.

Ja, well, no.

I’m seker that the good citizens of Pretoria don’t sound like they’re refugees from a Trump rally (though they may share the ideology).

What is it about brands (and radio stations seem to be bad at this – I’m looking at you, Hot 1027) that makes them think they will sound cool with an American accent?

What’s wrong with local voices?

Wait till Zuma and MK come for you for being “agents of the Imperialist West”.

It’s just silly.

So you get an Onion, Jacaranda. You, too, Hot 1027.

Sasol's reward programme falls short

Finally, an Onion for deceptive marketing for all those companies who run “rewards” programmes and give very little to their loyal customers.

Case in point, me.

I used to occasionally fill up at the Sasol petrol station in our area, mainly because I spoke to German test engineers from Porsche years ago who said they only filled up their prototypes with Sasol when out here doing hot weather testing.

What’s good enough for Porsche…

I signed up about 18 months ago for Sasol Rewards and this week I did a quick stock take.

In that time, I have made 26 visits to my local Sasol and spent R27,095,39 on fuel there.

That has gained me … wait for it… R342,30 in rewards.

That’s right – a return of 1.26%.

But, wait, there’s more.

Because I filled up at Sasol – as opposed to the closer BP station – I covered an extra 80km, which cost me an extra R184 in fuel.

So the real “reward” from Sasol was effectively just R148.

If that’s what you call a reward Sasol, then you deserve an Onion for stingy marketing.