Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ask AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingMotsepe AdvertisingOgilvy South AfricaLGWorx GroupCoronationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Adidas' Olympics retro campaign steps into controversy

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    Just a week before the opening of the Paris Olympics, Adidas' ad campaign has led the brand into a storm of criticism.
    Source: © Proper<p>Adidas' SL72 trainers featured in its retro series has led to controversy for the brand
    Source: © Proper Proper

    Adidas' SL72 trainers featured in its retro series has led to controversy for the brand

    The ad campaign includes the promotion of the Adidas SL 72 trainer, which was launched at the infamous 1972 Munich Games, remembered for the attack on Israeli athletes in the Olympic Village by the Palestinian Black September group.

    The Israeli Olympic athletes were held hostage while the Group demanded the release of Palestinians held in Israeli and German prisons. The event ended tragically when in a gun battle with the German police, the Palestinian militants killed 11 Israeli athletes and one German policeman.

    This, combined with the choice of model for the campaign, unleashed a storm on the shoe manufacturer.

    Adding fuel to the fire, the campaign also features supermodel Bella Hadid, who is half-Palestinian and a vocal supporter of Palestine.

    The 27-year-old model has been an Adidas brand ambassador for some time and was one of several celebrities promoting a relaunch of the Adidas SL 72 shoe including French footballer Jules Koundé, US rapper A$AP Nast and Chinese model Sabrina Lan.

    In May, Hadid posted on Instagram that she was “…devastated at the loss of the Palestinian people and the lack of empathy coming from the government systems worldwide".

    Recently, in support of Palestinian relief effects she and her sister, Gigi, donated $1m. Adidas recently relaunched the SL72 shoes as part of a series reviving classic trainers.

    The controversy

    This was quickly picked up by Israel, which showed the model wearing the shoes on its official X page, with the comment, "Guess who the face of their campaign is? Bella Hadid, a half-Palestinian model.”

    The American Jewish Committee also became involved, calling Hadid, a "vocal anti-Israel model” and calling on Adidas to “recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory" in X adding that, "Neither is acceptable.”

    The group did not provide evidence or detail for its allegation that Hadid was "anti-Israel”, only saying that “criticism of Adidas making Hadid one of the faces of this campaign has nothing to do with her ethnicity but her history of anti-Israel and antisemitic comments”.

    The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt then also weighed in on the matter saying in a post that Hadid’s involvement in the campaign is a “serious misjudgement that dishonours the victims” of the 1972 terrorist attack.

    Following this line of criticism against Adidas and Hadid, journalist Mehdi Hasan posted on X, “Bella Hadid has absolutely nothing in common with the 1972 terrorists – other than the fact that she is Palestinian. Blaming people for the crimes of others who share their race or ethnicity is pure racism & bigotry.”

    Adidas drops Hadid

    Since then Adidas has dropped the supermodel from the campaign.

    This was confirmed by the shoe brand in a statement to ATP saying it would be "revising the remainder of the campaign" with immediate effect.

    "We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events -- though these are completely unintentional -- and we apologise for any upset or distress caused,” states the brand.

    Adidas told the Financial Times it was “revising the remainder of the campaign” without disclosing details about its changes.

    Campaign images showing the other Adidas brand ambassadors are still online.

    Other social media users have defended Hadid and called for a boycott of Adidas following the move to pull the campaign.

    So far Hadid has remained silent.

    More recently the Times of Israel states that Hadid has retained lawyers following Adidas’ dropping of her.

    It says, “Unnamed sources told TMZ Saturday that Hadid is looking to take action for what the site called Adidas’s “lack of public accountability”.

    This has not been confirmed in any other media to date.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.



    Related

    Source ©: Sikuvile Awards The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards were announced on Saturday evening, 20 July
    All the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards winners
     2 days
    Some of the country’s top leaders in PR chat about the industry in South Africa, Africa and globally: (L to r:) Lebo Madiba, founder and managing director, the PR Powerhouse, Dustin Chick, partner & managing director Razor Public Relations, Sanesh Maharaj, head of influence, Ogilvy and Nicky James managing director of Tribeca Relations
    #WPRD2024: Top SA PR leaders reflect on public relations industry
     16 Jul 2024
    Source: © SA Rugby The battle over sports broadcasting has heated up as Media responded to Saru's support of the SABC's decision to not broadcast the recent Springboks - Ireland Tests
    DStv - eMedia sports broadcasting rights saga continues as Sports Minister joins the fight
     15 Jul 2024
    Nicola Nel appointed global managing director of PROI Worldwide
    Nicola Nel appointed global managing director of PROI Worldwide
     11 Jul 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Discovery has to remove or amend an advertisement for the second time in the space of less than a month
    Second Discovery advert ruled misleading by ARB
     9 Jul 2024
    Yoshin Leonard is a copywriter at TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg. Source: Supplied.
    #YouthMonth: Yoshin Leonard - Young people's voice is a right
     26 Jun 2024
    Source: © Brand Innovators SA collected 20 Lions at Cannes Lions 2024
    #Cannes2024: All the South African winners
     24 Jun 2024
    The last awards were awarded at Cannes on Friday, 21 June
    #Cannes2024: Final Grande Prix and Lions
     23 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz