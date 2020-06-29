Afda graduation film “Cipher” wins Simon ‘Mabhuna’ Sabela award

Afda is delighted to announce that the 2023 AFDA Durban third year graduation film, “Cipher” won the Best Student Film award at the 11th Annual Simon ‘Mabhuna’ Sabela Awards.

It is an incredible 10 years in a row that Afda Durban graduation films have won this prestigious award. It is also fitting that Afda Durban is home to the Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela Award statue which stands tall on its campus.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received the award for Best Student Film at the Simon Sabela Awards! A special thank you to the entire Unorthodox Motion Media team for giving their all into this production, despite it being absolutely chaotic and challenging. We are also truly grateful to our various sponsors who assisted us in bringing Cipher to life. Your invaluable contributions have helped us in achieving this colossal milestone. This award serves as proof of the hard work and dedication of the entire team to creating this masterpiece. We look forward to telling more stories and advancing the South African Motion Media Industry.” says producer Skyye Ndlovu.

“Congratulations to the cast and crew of Cipher, who won Best Student Film at the annual Simon Sabela Awards on Saturday night. The team, headed by producer Skye Ndlovu and writer/director Matthew Oscroft had two of their films nominated in this category. The other film was their Experimental film, Hobo. Skye took the award on the night on behalf of the team and thanked AFDA Durban for always being there for them. I would also like to thank our amazing staff body who have given the students the best education in film and performance, so that their films stand out in all arenas. I am so proud of our students who have delivered their best work. I look forward to seeing their careers flourish.” says Afda Durban dean Dr Janet van Eeden.

The Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela film and television awards recognise outstanding achievement and excellence within the South African Film and Television industry, with a special focus on KwaZulu-Natal. The awards are an initiative of the Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs and are implemented by the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission.

Simon “Mabhunu” Sabela, in whose honour the Film and Television Awards are named, was a legend in both big screen and television. Not only was he South Africa’s first Black film director, he also had a long and successful career which saw him feature in over 34 movies, both nationally and internationally.



