US Embassy, AWIEF open applications for women's entrepreneurship programme

The US Embassy in South Africa and the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) have partnered to implement the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (Awe Lesa) programme in South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini.

This year, Awe Lesa aims to equip 100 women between the ages of 21 and 35 who have been operating businesses for one to three years with essential business skills necessary for growth and scalability.

Centered around the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, the programme offers an accredited online certificate in management and entrepreneurship, featuring five world-class courses.

Participants not only gain core business skills but also benefit from the support of the programme's local partnerships, industry experts and US Exchange Alumni networks, all aimed at enhancing their business capabilities.

The programme's overarching goal is to foster economic growth and prosperity while empowering women to create brighter futures for their families and communities.

Who can apply?

Women aged between 21-35

Early-stage entrepreneurs (with businesses in operation for one to three years);

Citizens/legal residents of South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini;

Read, write, speak and listen to the program in English;

Reside within 40km of one of the seven program cities: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Polokwane, Maseru, Manzini, and Pietermaritzburg;

Commit to weekly in-person training sessions at a designated American Space of the US Missions to Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa;

Commit to up to five hours of weekly programmatic assignments; and

Basic computer skills, access to a computer with a data plan to access program content and activities.

Applications close on 4 August 2024 at 11:59 pm South Africa Standard Time (SAST). Click here to apply.