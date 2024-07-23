US Embassy, AWIEF open applications for women's entrepreneurship programme

This year, Awe Lesa aims to equip 100 women between the ages of 21 and 35 who have been operating businesses for one to three years with essential business skills necessary for growth and scalability.
Centered around the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, the programme offers an accredited online certificate in management and entrepreneurship, featuring five world-class courses.
Participants not only gain core business skills but also benefit from the support of the programme's local partnerships, industry experts and US Exchange Alumni networks, all aimed at enhancing their business capabilities.
The programme's overarching goal is to foster economic growth and prosperity while empowering women to create brighter futures for their families and communities.
Applications close on 4 August 2024 at 11:59 pm South Africa Standard Time (SAST). Click here to apply.