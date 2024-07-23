Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedOnPoint PRSAICATrialogueNorthlink CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Entrepreneurship News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    US Embassy, AWIEF open applications for women's entrepreneurship programme

    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    The US Embassy in South Africa and the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) have partnered to implement the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (Awe Lesa) programme in South Africa, Lesotho, and Eswatini.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This year, Awe Lesa aims to equip 100 women between the ages of 21 and 35 who have been operating businesses for one to three years with essential business skills necessary for growth and scalability.

    Centered around the Francis and Dionne Najafi 100 Million Learners Global Initiative, the programme offers an accredited online certificate in management and entrepreneurship, featuring five world-class courses.

    Participants not only gain core business skills but also benefit from the support of the programme's local partnerships, industry experts and US Exchange Alumni networks, all aimed at enhancing their business capabilities.

    The programme's overarching goal is to foster economic growth and prosperity while empowering women to create brighter futures for their families and communities.

    Who can apply?

    • Women aged between 21-35
    • Early-stage entrepreneurs (with businesses in operation for one to three years);
    • Citizens/legal residents of South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini;
    • Read, write, speak and listen to the program in English;
    • Reside within 40km of one of the seven program cities: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Polokwane, Maseru, Manzini, and Pietermaritzburg;
    • Commit to weekly in-person training sessions at a designated American Space of the US Missions to Lesotho, Eswatini and South Africa;
    • Commit to up to five hours of weekly programmatic assignments; and
    • Basic computer skills, access to a computer with a data plan to access program content and activities.

    Applications close on 4 August 2024 at 11:59 pm South Africa Standard Time (SAST). Click here to apply.

    Read more: women entrepreneurs, US Embassy, Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Sanlam Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs with funding boost
    Sanlam Foundation empowers women entrepreneurs with funding boost
    18 Jul 2024
    How can SA boost young female entrepreneurship despite obstacles?
    How can SA boost young female entrepreneurship despite obstacles?
     24 Jun 2024
    Navigating success: Expert advice for thriving as a female entrepreneur in SA
    Navigating success: Expert advice for thriving as a female entrepreneur in SA
     21 Aug 2023
    African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme
    African Bank launches women-focused entrepreneurial development programme
    17 Aug 2023
    3 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today
    Business Partners Limited3 SA businesswomen who are making their mark in SA today
    10 Aug 2023
    AWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub
    AWIEFAWIEF2023 speakers: Meet the driving forces behind Rwanda's emergence as an economic and digital hub
    2 Aug 2023
    Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise
    Sanna Sebone shares tips on building a sustainable woman-owned construction enterprise
     17 Mar 2023
    Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa
    Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa
    31 Jan 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz