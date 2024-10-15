Celebrating trailblazing women entrepreneurs at the 10th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards

The 10th annual Santam Women of the Future Awards, in association with Fairlady and Truelove, took place on Friday, 11 October at an exclusive luncheon hosted at The Venue at the Houghton Hotel, emceed by Khutso Theledi.

Guests included businesswomen and media personalities such as Johanna Makgalemele, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, Judi Nwokedi, Sonia Booth, Margo Fargo, Thuli Magubane, Nonkululeko Gobodo, fashion entrepreneur and writer Craig Jacobs, and Turkish ambassador Aysegul Kandas.

The awards recognised four exceptional women who have demonstrated innovation, leadership and commitment to social change in their respective fields. Following an extensive interview and judging process, the winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges, which comprised:

Professor Thuli Madonsela (director of the Centre for Social Justice in the Faculty of Law and a professor of law occupying the Law Trust Research Chair in Social Justice at Stellenbosch University)



Nondumiso Mabece (Santam head of brand)



Dawn Nathan-Jones (entrepreneur and CEO of Over the Rainbow)



Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe (CEO of Quadcare)



Suzy Brokensha ( Fairlady editor-in-chief) and



Mbali Soga (Truelove editor-in-chief).

Santam’s many years of supporting women in business in South Africa have given the company valuable insight into the potential pitfalls of the entrepreneurial journey. Santam understands that the first 1,000 days of running a business are the hardest – if you’re still in business by day 1,001, they believe you’re in it for the long haul! These incredibly dynamic women have either surpassed that critical point or are well on their way to doing so.

"The Women of the Future Awards have capacitated women-owned businesses with skills that build their enterprises," says Santam chief operating officer Gugu Mtetwa. "We’re proud that in the 10 years of our sponsorship of the awards, 27 winners have been crowned in the various categories. What’s also amazing is that 90% of these businesses are still in operation, with many having gone on to receive more accolades abroad. This says a lot about the resilience of women. Even more exciting is the fact that some of these businesses have graduated to become our service providers and suppliers."

"There’s a sense of optimism in our country that is exemplified by this year’s winners of the Santam Women of the Future Awards," says Fairlady editor-in-chief Suzy Brokensha. "Their resilience and innovation are testament to the boundless potential of South African women and prove, yet again, that with determination and vision, there are no limits to what we can achieve. Their success reminds all of us that the future can be bright and full of possibility, if we just have the courage and belief to seize the moment."

"Celebrating 10 years of the Women of the Future Awards gives us all the hope we need, as they showcase women who are actively investing in the economic and social welfare of our societies," says Mbali Soga, Truelove editor-in-chief. "Truelove has always advocated for women to take up space and create the realities they envision. We’re excited to see yet another group of trailblazing women receive the recognition they deserve."

We are proud to announce the 2024 winners:

Santam Woman of the Future: Lilian Kistan of Tekwecomm Lilian made the bold decision to buy struggling telecommunications company Tekwecomm – and turned it into a success. The company provides a variety of specialised services and products. Her vision has fuelled the company’s growth and transformed it into a leading business known for customer satisfaction and responsiveness. Winning the award is the ultimate achievement for Lilian. ‘It’s a recognition of our ability to challenge ourselves and be change agents in our field,’ she says. The Woman of the Future title is awarded to an entrepreneur whose business is older than 1,000 days and who is well on her way to establishing an extensive enterprise.

Santam Social Entrepreneur: Candice Potgieter of The Unlimited Child Non-profit The Unlimited Child addresses early childhood development (ECD) interventions, and is the largest ECD organisation in South Africa and the fastest-growing in Africa. It aids more than two million children and 5,000 micro-enterprises across South Africa, Lesotho, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Yemen. For Candice, being awarded the Social Entrepreneur title shines a light on ECD. "This recognition means so much to me and my team,’ she says. ‘It validates the work we’ve put in, and motivates us to keep going in our mission to 'unlimit' children’s dreams." The Social Entrepreneur title is awarded to non-profits that have survived the first 1,000 days, and are making a real difference in their communities.

Santam Rising Star: Zanele Njapha of The UnLearners The former teacher turned CEO started The UnLearners, which is dedicated to guiding organisations in building a culture of learning, unlearning and relearning, making the often daunting process of change simpler, less scary and even enjoyable. For Zanele, winning the Rising Star award holds deep significance. "It confirms that all those difficult days, when people told me to go back to teaching and I chose to stick by my business, were worth it," she says. The Rising Star title is awarded to entrepreneurs aged 35 or younger whose businesses have passed the six-month milestone and whose ventures, our judges believe, will flourish beyond the critical first 1,000-day period.

Santam Readers’ Choice Award: Glynn Mashonga of Globescope The founder and chief executive of Globescope is revolutionising the security industry with her bold vision, relentless drive, commitment to making communities safer and her ability to navigate the male-dominated security sector. Glynn’s mantra? Never give up – persistence is the key to achieving your goals. The Readers’ Choice Award is voted for by the public. Glynn wins a Golden Circle Mentorship programme from Over the Rainbow worth more than R10,500.

The three winners received the following prizes:

R125,000 in cash to the Woman of the Future and R75,000 in cash each to the Social Entrepreneur and Rising Star from Santam



A luxury beauty hamper worth R10,000 from our beauty partner, Lancôme



A full-page advertisement in Fairlady or Truelove to promote the business, social enterprise or NPO



Invaluable mentorship with one of the judges



An online masterclass worth R4,100 from the Gordon Institute of Business Science



A hamper from the IV Bar, including a Jetfuel drip, worth R7,330



A women’s dress watch from Seiko worth R7,000



Business printing worth R5,000 from Lithotech



A STACKD spinner and Weekender cosmetic case worth a total of R6,498 from Samsonite



A spa voucher worth R5,000 from Camelot Spa

Lancôme, our official beauty partner, shares our commitment to empowering women and recognises the importance of acknowledging their accomplishments.

