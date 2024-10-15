Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Think Digital AcademyOrnicoPrimedia Out-of-HomeHook, Line & SinkerVega SchoolLoeriesKantarCorrelateOgilvy South AfricaOFM RadioRed & YellowNew MediaThe Hive GroupDentsuBoundlessEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Advertising Company news South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More Loeries

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Dentsu SSA makes a strong impact at Loeries 2024: Leading in Creative, Media, and Performance

    Issued by Dentsu
    15 Oct 2024
    15 Oct 2024
    Dentsu SSA has firmly established itself as a frontrunner at the Loeries 2024, the premier awards event for Africa and the Middle East. Achieving a shortlist is a noteworthy accomplishment, and winning a Loerie further affirms the team's dedication to reconnecting with the craft, stirring emotions, and forging lasting connections through compelling visual storytelling.
    Dentsu SSA makes a strong impact at Loeries 2024: Leading in Creative, Media, and Performance

    This year, dentsu SSA led the way with 52 pieces of work shortlisted and 22 campaigns named as finalists across the continent, more than any other agency – a remarkable achievement given the thousands of submissions received. Our creative teams from South Africa, Mozambique, and Kenya, alongside our media and performance divisions: Carat, iProspect, Redstar and Dentsu Performance Media showcased their ability to deliver distinctive work that resonates with audiences.

    Dentsu Creative South Africa earned a campaign silver for their 'Never Forget District Six: Wedding Day' work and, together with Blackboard Community, won bronze for their 'Nikon, Behind Michael' campaign in the Print Communication: Print Advertising category.

    Dentsu Creative Kenya received bronze for their 'Food for Education, Tap to Eat Technology' school feeding program in the Digital: Digital Applications, Games, and Interactive Tools category, and another bronze for their 'Cadbury Dairy Milk – Give A Generous Voice' campaign in the Media Innovation: Audience Insights Innovation category.

    On the media front, Carat and iProspect were instrumental in collaborating with clients and other agencies to strategically select impactful media touchpoints, earning them well-deserved recognition. Dentsu Performance Media also had a significant presence, securing a bronze Loerie and contributing to various client successes as a trusted performance partner.

    Dentsu Performance Media was awarded bronze for their work on the Multichoice Measurement Solutions for their client Multichoice Africa Holdings, DSTV Stream in the Media Innovation: Use of Technical Media Innovation category.

    These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence across African markets, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Dentsu
    Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz