Dentsu SSA makes a strong impact at Loeries 2024: Leading in Creative, Media, and Performance

Dentsu SSA has firmly established itself as a frontrunner at the Loeries 2024, the premier awards event for Africa and the Middle East. Achieving a shortlist is a noteworthy accomplishment, and winning a Loerie further affirms the team's dedication to reconnecting with the craft, stirring emotions, and forging lasting connections through compelling visual storytelling.

This year, dentsu SSA led the way with 52 pieces of work shortlisted and 22 campaigns named as finalists across the continent, more than any other agency – a remarkable achievement given the thousands of submissions received. Our creative teams from South Africa, Mozambique, and Kenya, alongside our media and performance divisions: Carat, iProspect, Redstar and Dentsu Performance Media showcased their ability to deliver distinctive work that resonates with audiences.

Dentsu Creative South Africa earned a campaign silver for their 'Never Forget District Six: Wedding Day' work and, together with Blackboard Community, won bronze for their 'Nikon, Behind Michael' campaign in the Print Communication: Print Advertising category.

Dentsu Creative Kenya received bronze for their 'Food for Education, Tap to Eat Technology' school feeding program in the Digital: Digital Applications, Games, and Interactive Tools category, and another bronze for their 'Cadbury Dairy Milk – Give A Generous Voice' campaign in the Media Innovation: Audience Insights Innovation category.

On the media front, Carat and iProspect were instrumental in collaborating with clients and other agencies to strategically select impactful media touchpoints, earning them well-deserved recognition. Dentsu Performance Media also had a significant presence, securing a bronze Loerie and contributing to various client successes as a trusted performance partner.

Dentsu Performance Media was awarded bronze for their work on the Multichoice Measurement Solutions for their client Multichoice Africa Holdings, DSTV Stream in the Media Innovation: Use of Technical Media Innovation category.

These accolades reflect our unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence across African markets, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.



