Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Stellenbosch UniversityNorth-West University (NWU)Gordon Institute of Business ScienceUCT Graduate School of BusinessAdopt-a-SchoolJNPRAFDAEnterprises University of PretoriaOxford University PressDigify AfricaRosebank CollegeFundiConnectHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaAfrican ResponseIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Afda film Warm wins at Durban International Film Festival

    Earle HolmesBy Earle Holmes, issued by AFDA
    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    Afda graduation films continue to ride the wave.
    Afda film Warm wins at Durban International Film Festival

    Afda is delighted to announce that the third year 2023 graduation film, Warm, directed by Lindokuhle Mthimkhulu won the Best South African Student Film award at the Durban International Film Festival 2024. The jury said, “This film brilliantly addresses gender violence in a poetic yet powerful manner. As we empathize with Dolly’s pain, we also commend the creative and artistic elements of the narrative, especially given the challenge of discussing violence without being overly graphic.”

    “Winning this award was such an honour especially being amongst equally talented and brilliant films. I’m proud of my team, Kuzazi Productions and I for being determined and ambitious in our goals. We hope to continue to create stories that resonate with audiences that also reflect who we are as a people,” says director of Warm, Lindo Mthimkhulu.

    “Once again, our Afda Durban students shine as the third-year Graduation film of 2023, Warm, takes first place as the Best South African Student Film at DIFF. I’m so very proud of them. They’ve created a work of art that viscerally encapsulates the horrors of GBV without showing any overt violence. Huge credit goes to the writer/director, Lindokuhle Mthimkhulu, who has created a poetic statement which is evocative and yet powerful in its message. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew, and also the Afda Durban staff who have taught and guided the students to this successful point.” says Afda Durban dean, Dr Janet van Eeden.

    The Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, is widely regarded as a leading film festival in Africa. Founded in 1979, it is the oldest and largest film festival in Southern Africa, presenting over 100 screenings, all of which are premieres in this region. The festival also offers screenings in township areas where cinemas do not exist.

    DIFF offers an opportunity for filmmakers to expand their networks, by attracting local and international stakeholders and is a gateway to global cinematic gems that enrich South African audiences.

    The DIFF program includes a section for student films, currently enrolled at any tertiary institution, and is aimed at supporting young filmmakers in shaping their careers as they debut their first films and creates opportunities for them to engage with industry professionals.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Earle Holmes

    PR & Communications at AFDA /Alumni / Festivals
      AFDA
      AFDA is a Private Higher Education Institution owned by Stadio Holdings, which offers Higher Certificate and Degree programmes that are registered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

      Related

      Afda graduation film &#x201c;Cipher&#x201d; wins Simon &#x2018;Mabhuna&#x2019; Sabela award
      AFDAAfda graduation film “Cipher” wins Simon ‘Mabhuna’ Sabela award
      24 Jul 2024
      An award winning start for Afda film Warm
      AFDAAn award winning start for Afda film Warm
      24 Jan 2024
      Afda honours film &quot;Winterslaap&quot; wins gold at Loeries
      AFDAAfda honours film "Winterslaap" wins gold at Loeries
      12 Oct 2023
      Afda win 2 awards at the Durban International Film Festival 2023
      AFDAAfda win 2 awards at the Durban International Film Festival 2023
      8 Aug 2023
      Afda students take all 3 podium places at The South African Student Film Competition 2023
      AFDAAfda students take all 3 podium places at The South African Student Film Competition 2023
      11 Jul 2023
      3 Afda films selected for the Cilect Prize 2023
      AFDA3 Afda films selected for the Cilect Prize 2023
      3 Feb 2023
      Afda's Bachelor of Creative Writing degree pens new chapter
      AFDAAfda's Bachelor of Creative Writing degree pens new chapter
      8 Jul 2022
      Dr Janet van Eeden appointed as Afda Durban Dean
      AFDADr Janet van Eeden appointed as Afda Durban Dean
      29 Jun 2020
      More industry news

      NextOptions
      Let's do Biz