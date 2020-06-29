Afda film Warm wins at Durban International Film Festival

Afda graduation films continue to ride the wave.

Afda is delighted to announce that the third year 2023 graduation film, Warm, directed by Lindokuhle Mthimkhulu won the Best South African Student Film award at the Durban International Film Festival 2024. The jury said, “This film brilliantly addresses gender violence in a poetic yet powerful manner. As we empathize with Dolly’s pain, we also commend the creative and artistic elements of the narrative, especially given the challenge of discussing violence without being overly graphic.”

“Winning this award was such an honour especially being amongst equally talented and brilliant films. I’m proud of my team, Kuzazi Productions and I for being determined and ambitious in our goals. We hope to continue to create stories that resonate with audiences that also reflect who we are as a people,” says director of Warm, Lindo Mthimkhulu.

“Once again, our Afda Durban students shine as the third-year Graduation film of 2023, Warm, takes first place as the Best South African Student Film at DIFF. I’m so very proud of them. They’ve created a work of art that viscerally encapsulates the horrors of GBV without showing any overt violence. Huge credit goes to the writer/director, Lindokuhle Mthimkhulu, who has created a poetic statement which is evocative and yet powerful in its message. Congratulations to the whole cast and crew, and also the Afda Durban staff who have taught and guided the students to this successful point.” says Afda Durban dean, Dr Janet van Eeden.

The Durban International Film Festival (DIFF), presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, is widely regarded as a leading film festival in Africa. Founded in 1979, it is the oldest and largest film festival in Southern Africa, presenting over 100 screenings, all of which are premieres in this region. The festival also offers screenings in township areas where cinemas do not exist.

DIFF offers an opportunity for filmmakers to expand their networks, by attracting local and international stakeholders and is a gateway to global cinematic gems that enrich South African audiences.

The DIFF program includes a section for student films, currently enrolled at any tertiary institution, and is aimed at supporting young filmmakers in shaping their careers as they debut their first films and creates opportunities for them to engage with industry professionals.



