    Netflix and Wits university announce creative equity grant

    31 Jul 2024
    31 Jul 2024
    Netflix has announced that students in the Film and TV Department at the Wits School of Arts (WSOA) will benefit from a creative equity grant.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Digital infrastructure

    The Netflix grant will be used to develop creative digital infrastructure in the Department at Wits University and will provide students with state-of-the-art equipment in their learning and content-creation journey.

    This grant will advance the University’s mission to train industry-ready graduates with access to contemporary industry equipment, and Netflix’s goal to advance equity for emerging film and TV creatives through its Netflix Fund for Creative Equity

    Wits Film and TV students are already trail blazers in the industry; a Wits student film was recently accepted and will be screened at this year’s Durban Film Festival and will compete in the prestigious CILECT Award. Wits students also won Best Student Film Award at the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs).

    Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement and teaming with Jamie Foxx on a new action comedy, Back In Action. Source: Netflix.
    Netflix reaches 40m users for ad supported plan

      16 May 2024

    “These accolades are testament to the potential of our department and students,” says Dr Yolo Koba, head of the Film and Television Department. “This grant and the equipment will assist us in our commitment of digitalisation and training future creatives and industry leaders with critical and innovative skills.”

    Nurturing

    “At Netflix, we are incredibly proud and happy to extend our partnership with the Wits Film and TV department by introducing this initiative aimed at nurturing and strengthening the pipeline of the South African film and TV industry. At Netflix, we not only invest in growing the production of local films and series, but we also want to continue our contribution to growing the ecosystem by investing in programmes that increase equitable access to training for the next generation of storytellers,” says Allison Triegaardt, manager of Content for Africa.

    The collaboration between Wits and Netflix, administered by Tshikululu Social Investment, plays a significant role in assisting the University to achieve its centenary campaign goals. Corporate support and investment go a long way in advancing the University’s priority areas of driving digital transformation; catalysing digital innovation and entrepreneurship; and advancing society For Good, as well as developing the next generation of leaders.

