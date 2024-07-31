Castle Lager, Africa's most valuable beer, shows 22% growth in brand value

Castle Lager is Africa's most valuable beer, followed by Carling Black Label and Hansa Pilsener.

Castle Lager has experienced a stellar year, with its 2024 brand value at $698m, a growth of 22% compared to its brand value in 2023 ($574m). This is significantly supported by the brand’s heavy sports sponsorship and innovative Bread of the Nation campaign.

If one asks what the alcoholic drink of choice in Africa is, it would be beer, and invariably a local brand.

It is also interesting how many ‘local’ African brands are today owned by global giants, with two being Kenya’s Tusker - owned by UK-based Diageo, and South Africa’s Castle Lager – owned by Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Reviewing the 2024 Brand Finance Africa 200 report (released in May 2024), there are no less than 15 brands listed from six countries: Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda.

SA’s Inverroche: A stunning success

In the world of spirits, South African-based gin brand, Inverroche, has been a stunning success, riding the gin wave with over 20 botanical flavours.

Launched in 2011, part of the brand’s recent success has been French giant Pernod Ricard taking a majority share, maintaining total authenticity while applying their marketing skills, and adding financial muscle to expand the brand internationally.

Diageo deflated share price

Global headwinds affect Africa just as they do the rest of the world.

This includes reduced disposable income due to inflation, a lack of economic growth and global warming that impacts the South African wine and spirits industry, while a drop in global alcohol consumption by Gen Z, and a rise in prices of imported brands due to local currencies losing value to the US dollar.

Look no further than the deflated share price of the largest drinks company in the world - Diageo, a very active brand in Africa.

It is a major driver of consumption worldwide is sporting events such as the recent UEFA European Football Championships.

While Africa as a continent remains dislocated in many ways, individual countries benefit from local tournaments with football leading the way by some distance.