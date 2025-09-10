Subscribe & Follow
#EcoLogicAwards25: Celebrating South Africa's greenest innovators
“Our finalists represent the very best of South Africa's eco-champions who are leading the way in supporting and advancing benefits for people, planet, and profit,” says David Parry-Davies, founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia.
“Each one demonstrates that through creativity, determination, and eco-logical thinking, we can create a thriving future that is not only sustainable but also more intelligent, inclusive, kind and harmonious with nature,” adds Parry-Davies.
The Eco-Logic Awards recognise achievements across 12 categories, including climate change solutions, water conservation, circular economy projects, eco-fashion, and community-driven programmes.
Entries opened earlier this year, with submissions carefully evaluated by a panel of independent, environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.
Meet this year's finalists
Nature Conservation
- Beyond Expectation Environmental Project (BEEP)
- Lapalala Wilderness School
- Sanccob: Frontline Defence for the Critically Endangered African Penguin
Climate Change
- Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions
- Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership: Global Collaboration for Regional Resilience
- NBI - Climate Finance Accelerator - South Africa (CFA-SA)
Eco-Innovation
- CemteQ Technologies
- Ecofluency
- Wildlife ACT Innovations: Wildlife Tracking Technology
Circular Economy and Waste Innovation
- Khepri Innovations
- Use It Waste Beneficiation (RF) NPC
- Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions
Water Conservation
- AECI partnered with Kusini Water
- Environmental and Rural Solutions
- PureFlow Amanzi – Safe Water Access Initiative by iThemba Kuluntu
Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle
- MicGalaw
- Re.Bag.Re.Use
- Up-Cycled Cloth Collective
Eco-Health and Wellness
- Eco Diva Natural
- Jomar Babycare
- Wellness Warehouse
Eco-Friendly Home Products
- Arumloo
- Inverroche Bee&Bee
- Wild Plum Growers
Eco-Community
- Lapalala Wilderness Schoo
- Nature Connect: Sustainable Schools Programmes
- The Sustainability Institute
Eco-Hospitality and Tourism
- Hotel Verde
- Wessa Coastal Programme
- Wessa Green Key Programme
Eco-Angel
- Adele Botha - Kabega Primary
- Lindela Mjenxane - BEEP
- Zoë Prinsloo - Save a Fishie
Eco-Warrior
- Biodiversity Law Centre
- Dr Ferrial Adam - WaterCAN
- OXPECKERS
The winners will be announced on Monday, 27 October 2025, at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town.