EcoLogicAwards25: Celebrating South Africa's greenest innovators

The finalists of the Eco-Logic Awards have been announced. In its 14th year, the awards aim to recognise the efforts in environmental conservation, sustainability, and eco-innovation in South Africa.

“Our finalists represent the very best of South Africa's eco-champions who are leading the way in supporting and advancing benefits for people, planet, and profit,” says David Parry-Davies, founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia.

“Each one demonstrates that through creativity, determination, and eco-logical thinking, we can create a thriving future that is not only sustainable but also more intelligent, inclusive, kind and harmonious with nature,” adds Parry-Davies.

The Eco-Logic Awards recognise achievements across 12 categories, including climate change solutions, water conservation, circular economy projects, eco-fashion, and community-driven programmes.

Entries opened earlier this year, with submissions carefully evaluated by a panel of independent, environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.

Meet this year's finalists

Nature Conservation

Beyond Expectation Environmental Project (BEEP)



Lapalala Wilderness School



Sanccob: Frontline Defence for the Critically Endangered African Penguin

Climate Change

Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions



Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership: Global Collaboration for Regional Resilience



NBI - Climate Finance Accelerator - South Africa (CFA-SA)

Eco-Innovation

CemteQ Technologies



Ecofluency



Wildlife ACT Innovations: Wildlife Tracking Technology

Circular Economy and Waste Innovation

Khepri Innovations



Use It Waste Beneficiation (RF) NPC



Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions

Water Conservation

AECI partnered with Kusini Water



Environmental and Rural Solutions



PureFlow Amanzi – Safe Water Access Initiative by iThemba Kuluntu

Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle

MicGalaw



Re.Bag.Re.Use



Up-Cycled Cloth Collective

Eco-Health and Wellness

Eco Diva Natural



Jomar Babycare



Wellness Warehouse

Eco-Friendly Home Products

Arumloo



Inverroche Bee&Bee



Wild Plum Growers

Eco-Community

Lapalala Wilderness Schoo



Nature Connect: Sustainable Schools Programmes



The Sustainability Institute

Eco-Hospitality and Tourism

Hotel Verde



Wessa Coastal Programme



Wessa Green Key Programme

Eco-Angel

Adele Botha - Kabega Primary



Lindela Mjenxane - BEEP



Zoë Prinsloo - Save a Fishie

Eco-Warrior

Biodiversity Law Centre



Dr Ferrial Adam - WaterCAN



OXPECKERS

The winners will be announced on Monday, 27 October 2025, at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town.