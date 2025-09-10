South Africa
    #EcoLogicAwards25: Celebrating South Africa's greenest innovators

    The finalists of the Eco-Logic Awards have been announced. In its 14th year, the awards aim to recognise the efforts in environmental conservation, sustainability, and eco-innovation in South Africa.
    10 Sep 2025
    10 Sep 2025
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    “Our finalists represent the very best of South Africa's eco-champions who are leading the way in supporting and advancing benefits for people, planet, and profit,” says David Parry-Davies, founder of the Eco-Logic Awards and editor of The Enviropaedia.

    “Each one demonstrates that through creativity, determination, and eco-logical thinking, we can create a thriving future that is not only sustainable but also more intelligent, inclusive, kind and harmonious with nature,” adds Parry-Davies.

    The Eco-Logic Awards recognise achievements across 12 categories, including climate change solutions, water conservation, circular economy projects, eco-fashion, and community-driven programmes.

    Entries opened earlier this year, with submissions carefully evaluated by a panel of independent, environmentally knowledgeable executives from diverse backgrounds.

    Meet this year's finalists

    Nature Conservation

    • Beyond Expectation Environmental Project (BEEP)
    • Lapalala Wilderness School
    • Sanccob: Frontline Defence for the Critically Endangered African Penguin

    Climate Change

    • Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions
    • Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership: Global Collaboration for Regional Resilience
    • NBI - Climate Finance Accelerator - South Africa (CFA-SA)

    Eco-Innovation

    • CemteQ Technologies
    • Ecofluency
    • Wildlife ACT Innovations: Wildlife Tracking Technology

    Circular Economy and Waste Innovation

    • Khepri Innovations
    • Use It Waste Beneficiation (RF) NPC
    • Linchpin Environmental Sustainability Solutions

    Water Conservation

    • AECI partnered with Kusini Water
    • Environmental and Rural Solutions
    • PureFlow Amanzi – Safe Water Access Initiative by iThemba Kuluntu

    Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle

    • MicGalaw
    • Re.Bag.Re.Use
    • Up-Cycled Cloth Collective

    Eco-Health and Wellness

    • Eco Diva Natural
    • Jomar Babycare
    • Wellness Warehouse

    Eco-Friendly Home Products

    • Arumloo
    • Inverroche Bee&Bee
    • Wild Plum Growers

    Eco-Community

    • Lapalala Wilderness Schoo
    • Nature Connect: Sustainable Schools Programmes
    • The Sustainability Institute

    Eco-Hospitality and Tourism

    • Hotel Verde
    • Wessa Coastal Programme
    • Wessa Green Key Programme

    Eco-Angel

    • Adele Botha - Kabega Primary
    • Lindela Mjenxane - BEEP
    • Zoë Prinsloo - Save a Fishie

    Eco-Warrior

    • Biodiversity Law Centre
    • Dr Ferrial Adam - WaterCAN
    • OXPECKERS

    The winners will be announced on Monday, 27 October 2025, at the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town.

    sustainability, David Parry-Davies, The Enviropaedia, eco-fashion, Wessa, SANCCOB, water conservation, African penguin, eco-logic awards, Two Oceans Aquarium, Wellness Warehouse, environmental conservation, Inverroche, climate change solutions, Re.Bag.Re.Use
