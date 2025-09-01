Subscribe & Follow
Entries open for V&A Waterfront’s Circular Innovation Challenge
Those interested are asked to present solutions-driven ideas that address urgent environmental and social challenges while shaping a more sustainable future.
Finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their concepts to a panel of leading experts in circularity at the South Africa Circular Summit on 23 October 2025 in Cape Town.
The overall winner will receive:
- A R250 000 cash investment towards their business.
- Mentorship and customised training valued at R100,000.
- Access to strategic business networks.
- Exposure opportunities, including the chance to test products and services at the V&A Waterfront.
“Through the Circular Innovation Challenge, we want to empower a new wave of change-makers who will redefine how Southern Africa approaches sustainability, innovation, and business growth,” said Heather Parker, director of Solve V&A Waterfront.
Applications close on 15 September 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to visit solve.waterfront.co.za to check eligibility and submit their entries.