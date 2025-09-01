Entries open for V&A Waterfront’s Circular Innovation Challenge

Solve and the V&A Waterfront are calling on designers, innovators, students, entrepreneurs, businesses, and non-profit organisations to enter the Circular Innovation Challenge 2025. The initiative is aimed at sparking creativity, collaboration, and leadership in the circular economy across Southern Africa.

Those interested are asked to present solutions-driven ideas that address urgent environmental and social challenges while shaping a more sustainable future.

Finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their concepts to a panel of leading experts in circularity at the South Africa Circular Summit on 23 October 2025 in Cape Town.

The overall winner will receive:

A R250 000 cash investment towards their business.



Mentorship and customised training valued at R100,000.



Access to strategic business networks.



Exposure opportunities, including the chance to test products and services at the V&A Waterfront.

“Through the Circular Innovation Challenge, we want to empower a new wave of change-makers who will redefine how Southern Africa approaches sustainability, innovation, and business growth,” said Heather Parker, director of Solve V&A Waterfront.

Applications close on 15 September 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to visit solve.waterfront.co.za to check eligibility and submit their entries.