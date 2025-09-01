South Africa
    Entries open for V&A Waterfront’s Circular Innovation Challenge

    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Solve and the V&A Waterfront are calling on designers, innovators, students, entrepreneurs, businesses, and non-profit organisations to enter the Circular Innovation Challenge 2025. The initiative is aimed at sparking creativity, collaboration, and leadership in the circular economy across Southern Africa.
    Image credit:
    Image credit: V&A Waterfront

    Those interested are asked to present solutions-driven ideas that address urgent environmental and social challenges while shaping a more sustainable future.

    Finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their concepts to a panel of leading experts in circularity at the South Africa Circular Summit on 23 October 2025 in Cape Town.

    The overall winner will receive:

    • A R250 000 cash investment towards their business.
    • Mentorship and customised training valued at R100,000.
    • Access to strategic business networks.
    • Exposure opportunities, including the chance to test products and services at the V&A Waterfront.

    “Through the Circular Innovation Challenge, we want to empower a new wave of change-makers who will redefine how Southern Africa approaches sustainability, innovation, and business growth,” said Heather Parker, director of Solve V&A Waterfront.

    Applications close on 15 September 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to visit solve.waterfront.co.za to check eligibility and submit their entries.

    Let's do Biz