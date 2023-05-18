Grid Worldwide brings home 2 Gold Cubes and a Silver from ADC 102nd Annual Awards

Grid Worldwide Johannesburg has been awarded two prestigious Gold Cubes and one Silver at the global ADC 102nd Annual Awards, which took place on Wednesday evening in New York.

Bee & Bee on behalf of Inverroche Source: © Grid Worldwide Grid Worldwide Grid Worldwide Johannesburg has been awarded two prestigious Gold Cubes and one Silver at the global ADC 102nd Annual Awards, foron behalf of Inverroche

The only other winner from South Africa was Muti Cape Town, which picked up a Merit for Good Hope on behalf of Akron Museum in Illustration, Wildcard - Series

The two South African agencies were part of the agencies, studios, freelancers, brands, and production companies in 32 countries that were awarded a total of 106 ADC Gold Cubes, 120 Silvers, 162 Bronze and 390 Merits this year.

A total of 11,198 pieces entered from 59 countries and regions in the ADC 102nd Annual Awards. The Awards celebrate excellence in design and craft, honouring the best creative talent and groundbreaking work across many different creative disciplines including advertising, digital media, graphic and publication design, packaging and product design, motion, gaming, experiential and architecture, photography, illustration, fashion design and all points in between.

All of the Grid Worldwide wins, working with Houtlander Johannesburg, are for Bee & Bee on behalf of Inverroche.

All three Cubes are in the Packaging Design discipline: one Gold each for Design for Good - Packaging Design, and Sustainable/Eco-friendly – Single. The Silver Cube is for Innovation.

Nathan Reddy, chairperson and founder Grid Worldwide, says the agency is selective about what awards it enters. “The One Show for Creativity’s ADC 102nd Annual Awards are very prestigious awards so being awarded two Golds and a Silver is really pleasing.”

But it is more than that, he says. “It’s about the brand, Inverroch, and this campaign that makes this award very special.”

For the agency, it is about how they approach projects and why they are doing something. “We want to give meaning by giving something substance in a world dominated by TikTok and the like. This is a real story and people want real stories,” says Reddy.

He explains that sustainability is integral to everything the brand is and how it approaches its business. “As an agency, we strive to give brands meaning and substance through our work. this and the brand’s philosophy of sustainability meant that it was a meeting of minds.”

And everything aligns with this sustainability, including the packaging.

“While brands try to make their packaging as harmless as possible, this philosophy meant we could take this a step further and create a product that has a further purpose.

“The bees are an integral part of the botanicals (the fynbos), and this project honours that, and gives back as it helps to protect the bees,” he explains.

The Bee & Bee are the beautifully crafted boxes in which the gin is packaged, that become bee hotels to give the bees, vital pollinators, a place to nest and rest in gardens or even on balconies.

Inverroche Bee & Bee is a highlight of Inverroche’s By Nature campaign, which celebrates the relationship between the brand and nature.

“This work was in development for two years and it has sparked more ideas because it is work that is impactful,” he adds.