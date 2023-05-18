All the ADC 102nd Annual Awards winners

Globally, the ADC Black Cube for Best of Show went to VMLY&R New York for I Will Always Be Me on behalf of Dell Technologies and Intel.

Image supplied. All the ADC 102nd Anual Awards winners have been announced

The work also won three Gold Cubes (two in Interactive, one in Advertising), one Silver in Interactive, and two Bronze, one each in Advertising and Interactive.

ADC 102nd Annual Awards “of the Year”

Based on cumulative points for all Cubes and Merits won, the ADC 102nd Annual Awards “of the Year” winners are:

Agency of the Year: MullenLowe US New YorBoutique Agency of the Year: Bickerstaff.734 Kyiv, and Josephmark Brisbane/Los Angeles (tie)



Brand-Side Agency of the Year: Squarespace New York



Design Team of the Year: The New York Times Magazine New York

New York Boutique Design Studio of the Year: G Design Studio Athens



Network of the Year: VMLY&R

Production Company of the Year: Smuggler New York/Los Angeles



Music & Sound Company of the Year: JSM Music New York

Brand of the Year: Squarespace

Non-profit Client of the Year: Brooklyn Film Festival

Freelancer of the Year (as selected by The One Club and Working Not Working): Greg Miller, Greg Miller Photography, Mansfield Center (CT, US)



Members’ Choice Award: Performance Art Toronto The Black Elevation Map for Black & Abroad

ADC 102nd Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners

Advertising: DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, and Molson Coors Chillboards for Coors Light



for Coors Light Apparel/Accessory/Footwear Design: Jam3 and Media.Monks Amsterdam Ozworld for Adidas Originals



for Adidas Originals Architecture/Interior/Environmental Design: iart - studio for media architectures Basel with AMDL CIRCLE and Michele De Lucchi Milano Novartis Pavillon - Zero-Energy Media Facade for Novartis



for Novartis Artificial Intelligence: Dentsu Tokyo with Data Artist Inc., Dentsu Live, and Shindii, all in Tokyo, Voice Watch for Toyota Mobility Foundation



for Toyota Mobility Foundation Brand/Communication Design: MullenLowe U.S. New York Something To Offend Everyone for Brooklyn Film Festival



for Brooklyn Film Festival Brand-Side/In-House: Squarespace New York with Q Department New York, Final Cut New York, and Smuggler New York/Los Angeles The Singularity for Squarespace



for Squarespace Experiential Design: FCB New York McEnroe vs McEnroe for Anheuser Busch Michelob Ultra



for Anheuser Busch Michelob Ultra Gaming: The Hive Toronto with MLB New York Chatham Plays On for OLG



for OLG Illustration: MullenLowe U.S. New York Something To Offend Everyone for Brooklyn Film Festival



for Brooklyn Film Festival Interactive: VMLY&R New York I Will Always Be Me for Dell Technologies and Intel



for Dell Technologies and Intel Motion/Film Craft: VMLY&R Mexico Mexico City Shout for Telefonica Movistar



for Telefonica Movistar Packaging Design: G Design Studio Athens Dia Elis for Dia Elis



for Dia Elis Product Design: Serviceplan Germany Munich with Serviceplan Korea Seoul Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display for Dot Incorporation



for Dot Incorporation Photography: The New Yorker New York Waiting for the School Bus in Uvalde for The New Yorker



for The New Yorker Publication Design: Rang Li Stockholm Chinese Nursery Rhymes for China People's Education Press



for China People's Education Press Typography: DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, and Molson Coors Chillboards for Coors Light

ADC Designism Cube

The ADC Designism Cube, for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change, went to DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, for Chillboards” on behalf of Molson Coors.

ADC Fusion Cube

There were two winners of the ADC Fusion Cube, established two years ago along with The One Show Fusion Pencil as the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates underrepresented groups in both the content of the ad and the team that made it:

Performance Art Toronto The Black Elevation Map for Black & Abroad



for Black & Abroad Serviceplan Germany Munich with Serviceplan Korea Seoul Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display for Dot Incorporation

Most Gold Cubes

DDB Chicago and Squarespace New York tied for the most ADC Gold Cubes with eight each.

DDB Chicago with adam&eveDDB London, NORD DDB CPH Copenhagen, and Molson Coors won five Golds for Coors Light Chillboards”, and three Golds working with adam&eveDDB London, Mars Wrigley Chicago and dummy.

Venice (California) for Twix Bears”.Squarespace New York with Q Department New York, Final Cut New York, and Smuggler Los Angeles received four ADC Golds for The Singularity, three with Rare Medium New York, Rock Paper Scissors New York, and Hero Films Reykjavik, for Squarespace Icons: Björk, and one with Q Department New York, Final Cut New York, and Smuggler Los Angeles for The Singularity BTS.

FCB New York won six ADC Gold Cubes, all for McEnroe vs McEnroe on behalf of Anheuser Busch Michelob Ultra.

Other top ADC Gold Cube winners this year were Klick Health Toronto with five, and four each for MullenLowe US New York, The New York Times Kids New York, The New York Times Magazine New York, and VMLY&R Mexico Mexico City.

“For more than a century, the ADC Annual Awards have celebrated ideas and craft,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

“Prompted by the recent huge advances in technology and artificial intelligence, ADC this year became the first global award show to recognize AI in creativity and design as a separate discipline with a dedicated jury.

“However, we strongly believe that it still takes humans to turn a great idea into something brilliant and award worthy.”

The top five countries for winners are the US with 367, Canada and Germany with 75 each, China with 74, and Japan with 38.

A complete showcase of all ADC 102nd Annual Awards Cube and Merit winners can be viewed here.