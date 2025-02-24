Here's what packaging design should look like in 2025

The golden rule of good creative packaging design is the same as it’s always been: Put people first.

Brandon Head, Creative Director at The Hardy Boys, a VML company. Image supplied

Packaging is one of these things that people don’t really care too much about until it changes. Introduce a different font, a fresh colour, or a new shape, and suddenly customers who never gave the original packaging much thought become deeply invested in its preservation.

And yet, packaging needs to evolve. Laws change, Zeitgeist shifts, and – importantly – the way customers use and interact with products evolves. All of this influences packaging – because, ultimately, there is one rule when it comes to best practice in creative packaging design, and it never changes: Put people first.

People-centric packaging

Packaging design is not only about the brand; it’s about serving the consumer and improving the customer experience. By understanding consumer behaviour, preferences, and pain points – and focusing on usability, accessibility, and emotional connection – agencies can create designs that appeal to consumers while also fulfilling client briefs.

Here are some of the key considerations brands need to be thinking about in 2025...

1. Ensure branding and messaging are clear, well-defined and benefits-oriented/h2>

Customers’ attention spans are getting shorter, and their expectations are getting higher. So, how you show up at point-of-purchase is more important than ever before. Simultaneously, we need to balance this practicality and disruption – standing out in a positive way will ensure immediate shelf standout.

In the UK, Cadbury got people talking about their classic milk chocolate slab simply by getting innovative with their packaging.

2. Tell a story

Make an emotional connection with the consumer through engaging storytelling –copywriting, illustrations, photography, and colours that are unique yet authentic to your brand personality can be used to craft a narrative.

3. Embrace eco-friendliness and sustainability

Sustainable packaging used to be a nice-to-have. Today, with consumers becoming ever more eco-conscious, having packaging that puts sustainability front and center may unlock a whole new audience.

With the growth of e-commerce comes higher volumes of packaging (protective and otherwise). Studies suggest that most of these consumers believe brands have a social responsibility to deliver sustainable packaging, are willing to pay more for it, and even choose brands that prioritise sustainable, recyclable, and minimalist packaging

over those that don’t.

In addition to reducing waste, clean lines, fewer graphics and eco-friendly materials always win over cluttered, overpackaged designs.

4. Eliminate enragers

Enticing customers with attractive packaging, only to have them struggle to open the product when they’re hungry / thirsty / in a hurry is exactly how you lose friends and alienate people.

Great packaging achieves a balance between eye-catching design and ease of use – such as easy opening, resealability, and ergonomic considerations. It’s a complex task, but an important one.

5. Design for the likes

Never underestimate the importance and reach of innovative packaging. Social media channels like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram have popularised unboxing videos – a vehicle for a first impression that can drive thousands of followers towards your brand.

Today’s consumer expects a more personalised and engaging unboxing experience. This requires designers to create packaging that can be easily customised, whether through limited editions, region-specific designs, or digital interactions like augmented reality, motion graphics, or QR codes.

By introducing clients to innovative ideas, agencies can differentiate brands in the marketplace while also satisfying consumer desires for novel and engaging experiences.

Packaging finishes also present an opportunity to produce an unexpected experience that deepens brand connection. As consumers associate the touch and feel of a package with the quality of the product inside, consider what this tactile interaction feels like.

Unboxing should be a multi-sensory experience – the look, the feel, the smell. A unique opening ritual can be disruptive and memorable for your brand (think of the Grolsch beer top). Tactile innovation is rare, but its rarity may make it even more desirable than digital innovation.

6. Be consistent across platforms

With the rise of e-commerce, packaging must be consistent across both physical and digital platforms. Ensuring that a brand's identity is maintained, whether a product is purchased online or in-store, is crucial for cohesive customer experience.

7. Stay up to date with regulatory compliance

Packaging design in South Africa is regulated by a combination of national laws, industry standards, and specific guidelines that ensure safety, environmental sustainability, and consumer protection.

Designers must stay up to date with these regulations and ensure that packaging meets all legal requirements, as non-compliance can lead to penalties, product recalls, and damage to brand reputation.

Customers do judge a product by its cover. By getting the packaging right, brands can win customers’ hearts before they’ve even tried what’s inside.