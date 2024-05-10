A peek into Mpact’s design centre

Mpact’s business is built on innovation. To this end, the company continues to invest in research and development capabilities to ensure employees are appropriately skilled to build and maintain a sustainable competitive advantage that focuses on modern trends, customer preferences, research and technical support. This approach ensures that both the company and our customers are successful now and in the future.

While Mpact Group’s innovation centres work in a matrix structure within the different operations, Mpact Plastics product innovation capabilities is nestled in the Stellenbosch Research and Development Centre and the Plastics Innovation Hub. This is where the magic happens – where product conceptualisation, design and development take place. Our teams are able to start the design process with digital sketching which can be edited in real-time, allowing shorter sample lead times and deadlines.

The design process is further optimised by sampling technology which allows us to assess product performance in a real-world situation which minimise and mitigate risk. These digital sketches are converted to 3D models to enable product specification such as stacking configurations.

Considering Mpact’s circular economy philosophy, our teams are resolute about ensuring packaging meets the design requirements that enable optimal recycling which is in line with macro packaging trends.

They approach projects by fully understanding the technical aspects of what they are required to deliver at the most detailed level. This is supported by scientific capabilities which are integrated at every stage of the value chain. Strong focus is given to support fit-for-purpose food packaging, taking into consideration the risks associated with using recycled materials. Specialist techniques are employed to trace any contaminants that might adversely affect food packaging.

Importantly, our teams comprise critical thinkers who can translate scientific insights into practical information that adds real value to our business and those of our customers. They are supported by state-of-the-art equipment in developing products for both existing and new markets, thus ensuring our packaging remains fit for the future.

Furthermore, our Mpact Plastics research team is widely respected for their expert knowledge about Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes and its related processes. Through this valuable resource, we are able to engage and guide our customers through a journey of EPR compliance and working towards the implementation of smarter sustainable solutions.

Having access to a wide range of researchers allows us to create accurate content to engage with the industry at large and eliminate the legacy of misinformation in order to promote real-time industry solutions.

