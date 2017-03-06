Beyond poultry: Rainbow Chicken’s commitment to women’s empowerment

Rainbow Chicken is more than a supplier of quality poultry; it catalyses positive transformation in SA. Rooted in a legacy of care and dedication, Rainbow has nourished families and communities for over sixty years, shaping a sustainable future where every individual can thrive.

A cornerstone of Rainbow’s socio-economic initiatives is the empowerment of women. We recognise their potential as drivers for economic growth and social change. We equip women to start and grow their businesses through programmes like the Township Economy Programme. Participants receive training to manage successful businesses across diverse sectors, from catering to beauty salons.

Transformative impact of empowerment programmes

Balungile Hadebe exemplifies the transformative impact of our initiatives and embodies the programme’s success. Her entrepreneurial venture began in 2018 with the creation of her business. The Programme enabled her to turn her dream of owning a massage business into a thriving reality, providing financial independence and stability for her family. Since then, her business has flourished, granting her confidence and control over her life. She continues to aspire to master additional skills in the beauty industry, aiming to expand her services and generate local employment opportunities.

Cultivating a culture of gender equality

Under the guidance of its Talent Team, Rainbow has made significant strides in cultivating a culture of gender equality and inclusion, implementing and leading a talent strategy deeply aligned with the company’s values of women empowerment. Their responsibilities include:

Promoting gender equality through recruitment and hiring practices.



Ensuring pay equity.



Providing women with equal promotional and development opportunities.

Their dedication extends to shaping policies that foster flexibility and inclusiveness, creating a workplace culture where women feel valued and supported. This comprehensive approach ensures Rainbow women have the resources and opportunities to advance their careers while contributing to the company’s overall success.

Flagship programme: Basadi Bareka

Basadi Bareka, one of Rainbow’s flagship programmes, underscores the company’s commitment to gender equality. Basadi Bareka, or “Women at Work” in Setswana, launched in 2019 as part of our broader transformation strategy. It aims to build and accelerate Rainbow’s diverse talent pipeline of female employees. To date, 88 women have graduated from the programme, equipped with the necessary skills to thrive in their careers, including career-related and interpersonal skills modules. Eight women have been promoted after the programme, demonstrating our commitment to their advancement within the organisation.

Investing in early childhood development (ECD)

Investing in ECD helps create a nurturing environment that fosters cognitive, social, and emotional development. Rainbow’s Day Mother Programme trains women already caring for children in health, safety, nutrition, and early learning, empowering them to provide better care and establish sustainable incomes. By supporting Day Mothers, children receive the education, healthcare, and nurturing they need. The programme has trained 13 women and benefited 80 children in Rustenburg.

Commitment to social responsibility

Rainbow remains committed to social responsibility. Our growth plans will create jobs, boost the economy, and provide opportunities for further community investment. Business can be a force for good. By empowering women, supporting ECD, and addressing food insecurity, we are building a stronger, more inclusive South Africa.

Our initiatives demonstrate that our values of growth, belonging, and connectivity are not just words but the guiding principles behind our actions. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to doing more of what matters, fostering a brighter future for South Africa’s women and children.

Rainbow is more than just a brand; we are a partner in progress.



