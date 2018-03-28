Agriculture Agriculture
    Rainbow hosts DTIC; collaborating for meaningful change

    Issued by Rainbow Chicken
    5 Feb 2025
    Rainbow Chicken recently hosted a delegation from the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) and the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) at their Centurion office, followed by a visit to the Rustenburg processing plant. The occasion was a platform to foster collaboration between the two entities, reinforcing Rainbow’s commitment to strengthening partnerships that drive meaningful change and contribute to the growth of a self-sustaining local poultry industry.
    Rainbow hosts DTIC; collaborating for meaningful change

    The educative visit offered the delegates an in-depth look at Rainbow’s comprehensive value chain, from farming, production, processing, and distribution, highlighting poultry’s vital role in the agricultural sector and the broader South African economy. As one of the most affordable and accessible protein sources accounting for two-thirds of South Africa’s meat consumption, chicken contributes significantly to food security and economic growth. This aligns with Rainbow’s purpose: Nourishing the Nation.

    Nadine Hardwich, Rainbow’s category and corporate communications executive expressed: “By offering policymakers firsthand insights into the complexities and opportunities within the poultry sector, we are doing our part in capacitating decision-makers. The more informed policymakers are about on-the-ground realities, the better equipped they are to shape impactful policies that support national development. This includes strengthening local production, enhancing export opportunities, navigating trade agreements like the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), and driving the objectives of the Poultry Master Plan to create a more competitive and resilient industry.”

    Rainbow hosts DTIC; collaborating for meaningful change

    The visit also served as a valuable opportunity to discuss the challenges facing the poultry industry, such as rising input costs, global competition, and the need for sustainable practices. By engaging directly with DTIC and DALRRD representatives, Rainbow was able to highlight areas where collaborative efforts could unlock growth opportunities, drive innovation, and strengthen local production capabilities.

    Rainbow remains committed to continuing this dialogue and building partnerships that bridge the gap between policy and practice, ensuring South Africa’s agricultural sector remains a cornerstone of economic resilience and food security.

    Rainbow Chicken
    Nourishing the nation with premium chicken products and supply high-quality animal feed, while operating sustainably and supporting our communities.
