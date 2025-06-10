Rainbow’s Wouter de Wet shares value chain insights at Market Access Africa 2025

At the recent Market Access Africa (MAA) 2025, Wouter de Wet, chief operating officer at Rainbow Chicken Limited, offered a compelling perspective on the challenges and opportunities within Africa’s agri-food systems. Speaking on the panel “Global Value Chains and Market Access: The Impact of Retail and Food Manufacturing Giants on African Agri-Food Systems,” De Wet emphasised the competitiveness and resilience of South African agriculture and how growth could be further unlocked by collaborating across the entire agriculture value chain.

De Wet referred to the regular poultry cost competitiveness benchmark studies conducted by Wageningen University & BFAP Research, which only placed countries like Brazil and the USA ahead of South Africa’s poultry industry. The South African poultry industry ranked ahead of almost all the European countries, reinforcing its capacity to compete on global markets and seize new access opportunities.

A significant moment for African agri-food systems

Under the theme “Scaling Commercial Agriculture", MAA 2025, held from 2 to 3 June at the Durban International Convention Centre, brought together delegates from 23 African countries, including policymakers, agribusiness leaders, and development partners. Hosted by the African Agri Council in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Convention Bureau – Tourism and Film KZN, the event sought to break down barriers to intra-African trade and strengthen economic integration.

Wouter de Wet, COO at Rainbow Chicken

Unlocking the poultry value chain’s potential

De Wet used the success of the Soya Value Chain initiative as an example of how phenomenal growth was unlocked when all stakeholders worked together. In 2008, South Africa produced roughly 270,000 tons of soya beans and was dependent on imported soya. Fifteen years later, in 2023, South Africa produced 2.7 million tons of soya, which is more than the annual local demand.

Despite the South African poultry industry's stated international competitiveness, a staggering 566,208 tons of poultry products were imported in 2018, marking the height of historical imports. If this volume were produced locally, it would not have led to growth in local production; it would also have unlocked the production of an additional 1.3 million tonnes of feed, including 1.3 million tonnes of maize and soya, resulting in the use of around 250,000 hectares of additional farmland.

“While we set our sights on export markets, we must keep fighting the scourge of dumping,” De Wet cautioned. “Unfairly priced imports not only cripple local production but impacts the entire agriculture value chain, stripping jobs from South African communities and eroding the very competitiveness we have worked so hard to build.”

De Wet explained that “big is not the enemy of small”. Economies of scale enable large businesses to become more cost-effective, which also means that small poultry farmers benefit when inputs like day-old chicks and poultry feed become more readily available and cost-competitive. These inclusive and scalable models are crucial for broadening participation. “Unemployment is our biggest challenge. However, the beauty of small-scale chicken farming is that if a small-scale farmer can save the cash to buy one box of day-old chicks and a few bags of feed, he will be able to sell live birds and make a profit in less than 40 days. There’s space for everyone, from integrated operations to backyard farmers. What matters is enabling each segment to thrive.”

Balancing compliance with accessibility

He also addressed the complexity of food compliance standards, referencing the 22-page specifications required to supply some major retailers. While essential for quality assurance, these requirements can deter smaller players. However, de Wet argued that innovative support models and community partnerships can lower these barriers.

De Wet expanded on Rainbow’s commitment to enterprise development, whether through the sale of day-old chicks and bagged feed to small-scale farmers or through its well established broiler contract growing model. In the contract grower model, the company supplies day-old chicks and feed to farmers operating six or more houses, with each house housing 35,000 to 40,000 birds. “This model is capital-intensive,” he acknowledged, “but it offers reliable, long-term contracts, often up to 10 years, which is rare in agriculture.”

Beyond farming, De Wet noted the potential for partnerships in processing and packaging, where outsourced businesses employing local workers can be integrated into the broader supply chain.

“Every segment of the poultry value chain holds potential for inclusive growth,” he said. “The aim does not have to be to replicate big business but to facilitate entry and growth across the board from broiler houses to processing.”

Enabling a resilient, inclusive future

MAA 2025 emphasised the importance of collaborative approaches in developing a sustainable agri-food system. De Wet’s insights highlighted the power of the value chain as an interconnected ecosystem, where all contributors, big or small, play a role in driving economic resilience and food security.



