Rainbow Chicken champions resilience, youth development and sustainability at Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba

On 1 April 2025, Rainbow Chicken participated in the Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba, where CEO Marthinus Stander joined the executive panel “Meet the Titans of Agriculture.” This high-level forum brought together key industry leaders to explore the future of farming in South Africa. The discussion focused on strengthening resilience, empowering the next generation of farmers, and embedding sustainability across the agricultural value chain.

As the head of one of South Africa’s most iconic poultry producers, Stander shared how Rainbow continues to navigate a complex operating environment with discipline, focus, and a hands-on approach. “We’re chicken people doing chicken things,” he remarked, capturing the Rainbow’s pragmatic philosophy of staying grounded, fixing the fundamentals, and executing with excellence.

Navigating complexity with confidence

With Animal Feed accounting for over 70% of input costs, Stander outlined how Rainbow leverages commodity monitoring to drive agility and cost-efficiency. The company has also implemented a series of proactive strategies to mitigate the ongoing impact of Avian Influenza (AI), including culling of infected breeder birds, extending the production cycle of breeder flocks, importing fertilised eggs to ensure supply continuity, relocating the Midrand breeder facility to reduce geographical risk, and maintaining strict biosecurity protocols across its operations.

Stander also addressed the pressures of global competition and import imbalances, calling for continued government support to protect South Africa’s poultry industry against unfair dumping practices. “Poultry is a national asset,” he emphasised. “We must work together to ensure its sustainability and competitiveness for future generations.”

Investing in the future: Youth in agriculture

The key theme of the Indaba was unlocking opportunities for youth in agriculture, an area in which Rainbow is actively invested.

Epol, Rainbow’s animal feed division, supports farmers at every stage of their journey, from emerging smallholders to established commercial operations. Backed by a national network of resellers and a dedicated team of technical experts, Epol provides high-quality feed solutions and tailored, on-the-ground support to help farmers succeed.

To further empower the next generation, the EPOL Experts video series offers a step-by-step, easy-to-follow guide to broiler farming, from setup to sale. Available for free at www.epol.co.za/epol-experts, the series is designed to break down the complexity of poultry farming and equip youth with the knowledge to succeed.

“Building the next generation of farmers is not just an agricultural goal; it’s a national imperative,” said Stander. “By equipping young people with tools, mentorship, and accessible resources, we’re creating a more secure and inclusive future for the poultry value chain.”

A sustainable approach to feeding the nation

Rainbow also shared encouraging progress in its sustainability journey. By improving agricultural efficiencies, the company has increased production volumes by 11% while using 1% less feed, lowering its grain footprint and boosting overall output.

In a country where chicken is the most affordable and widely consumed animal protein, Rainbow recognises its critical role in food security. “Our purpose is to nourish the nation,” said Stander. “But this must be done responsibly, ensuring environmental stewardship, social equity, and long-term financial sustainability.”

Committed to shared value

Rainbow remains focused on delivering value across every link of the poultry supply chain, supporting farmers, uplifting youth, feeding communities, and contributing to the economy while staying true to its mission of producing quality chicken sustainably and responsibly.



