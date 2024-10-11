Rainbow Chicken backs Boland Top 12

The 2024 Sanlam Boland Top 12 Club Rugby Competition is set to kick off on 12 October 2024, bringing the best of Boland’s club rugby talent to the forefront. The competition, regarded as the pinnacle of the Boland club rugby season, promises to build on the excitement from last season with intense action, fierce rivalries, and Boland’s best club rugby talent taking centre stage.

Defending champions, Safcol will return to the field to defend their title after another strong qualification campaign in the Grootuitdaag division. This year will see seven new clubs enter the competition alongside Darling, Vanrhynsdorp Eagles, Safcol, Saldanha, and 2023 finalist Robertson Town, who all maintained their Sanlam Boland Top 12 status for the 2024 edition.

Twelve teams from six regions, including Weskus, Witsentraal, Overberg, Breelangeberg, Swartland, and Noordweste, compete in Boland Rugby’s Grootuitdaag division during the regular season. The clubs that finish in positions one and two in these six regions qualify for the Sanlam Boland Top 12.

Reigning champions Safcol and Caledon qualified from the Overberg region, with Vredenburg and Saldanha qualifying from the Weskus region. Last year’s runners-up, Robertson Town and Worcester Villagers qualified from Breëlangeberg; newcomers Ceres and Newtons will represent Witsentraal, while Abbotsdale and Darling will fly the flag for the Swartland region. Vanrhynsdorp Eagles and Young Spurs are the two clubs that topped the Noordweste region.

In the opening round of the 2024 edition of the Sanlam Boland Top12, current title holders, Safcol United host Ceres while 2019 losing finalist, Caledon are on the road to face Vredenburg. Debutants Newtons and Abbottsdale are both at home and welcome Worcester Villagers and Vanrhynsdorp Eagles, respectively. The two-time champions, Saldanha travel to Doringbaai to face newcomers Young Spurs, while 2023 runners-up, Robertson Town are at home against 2019 semi-finalist, Darling.

The competition will also again see Sanlam as the main sponsor, along with Vumatel, Tekkie Town, Umbro, and Santam all continuing their sponsorship of the tournament. There are also two new brands onboard, with Rainbow Chicken and Heineken also entering the Sanlam Top 12 sponsorship stable. “We are excited to present the 2024 Sanlam Boland Top 12 competition alongside our partners and key stakeholders. Their commitment to fostering talent and sportsmanship aligns perfectly with the values of Boland Rugby,” said Mr Bennie van Rooi, president of the Boland Rugby Union.

"Since Sanlam and Santam’s partnership with the Boland Rugby Union kicked off a year ago, it has been heart-warming and exciting to see the positive impact our partnership has had on the players and the broader Boland rugby community. The confidence displayed on the field directly reflected positively on the scoreboard during the past season,” said Heinrich Punt, general manager of intermediaries at Sanlam. "Our sponsorship continues to empower the players to be the best that they can be, and in turn, inspire the younger players and their community at large to live with confidence.”

"Rainbow is proud to be a part of the Boland Rugby community, supporting both professional and club-level teams,” said Marthinus Stander, CEO van Rainbow. “Our involvement reflects our commitment to nourishing not just the nation with our quality products, but also the spirit of unity and sportsmanship that rugby brings. By fostering talent and encouraging healthy lifestyles, we aim to strengthen community bonds and continue our journey as a leader in the poultry industry. Alles van die beste en sterkte vir die komende toernooi, go Boland!”

This competition is known to be one of the best showcases and platforms for raw and unearthed talent to be recognised, with Connor Mahoney the most recent example of a player graduating from the Top 12 into a professional set-up.

All 33 matches will once again be streamed live through local streaming partners. These partners have a strong following in the Boland club rugby space, and this sponsorship enables Boland rugby to unlock and empower these streamers to deliver an excellent product. Fans can also expect a unique and entertaining matchday experience with loads of prizes and sponsor activations set to entertain our club’s passionate fans.

Participating clubs

Abbotsdale



Caledon



Ceres



Darling



Eagles



Robertson Town



Newtons



Safcol



Saldanha



Young Spurs



Villagers Worcester



Vredenburg

About Boland Rugby Union

Established in 1939, the Boland Rugby Union is the eleventh oldest rugby province in South Africa, with the largest base of clubs (216) in South Africa. The Boland Rugby Union represents the biggest geographical rugby area in South Africa, consisting of more than 18,000 club rugby players and has a rich and storied history deeply rooted in the heart of South African rugby. As a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation, it consistently strove for excellence both on and off the field. The Boland Cavaliers, the professional team representing the Boland Rugby Union, are the reigning Currie Cup First Division champions after they defended their title during the 2024 season.



