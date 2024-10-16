Rainbow Chicken supports FAO’s 2024 World Food Day Poster Contest initiative

Nourishing the nation and championing food security in South Africa.

Rainbow Chicken Ltd, a leading producer of poultry and animal feed in South Africa, is proud to announce its support for the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) 2024 World Food Day initiative – a global poster contest.

The significant day is recognised annually on 16 October. In alignment with this year's theme 'Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future', Rainbow Chicken’s participation underscores its ongoing commitment to improving food security and sustainability in South Africa. By supporting this initiative, Rainbow contributes to raising awareness about hunger and malnutrition and taking tangible steps towards creating a more secure and resilient food system.

Supporting this special day with a mission rooted in nourishing the nation allows Rainbow to showcase its leadership in the local agricultural and food industries while reinforcing its dedication to sustainable practices. The FAO's focus on educating the next generation through creative expression aligns perfectly with Rainbow’s vision of building a future where every South African has access to affordable and nutritious quality food.

Rainbow Chicken’s 'Nourishing the Nation World Food Day Poster Competition' invites the youth of South Africa to explore critical issues surrounding food security and sustainability creatively. By participating, young South Africans can reflect on the importance of local agricultural practices, sustainable food production, and their vital role in shaping a more secure food future.

Nourishing the nation through creativity

As FAO states: Food stands for diversity, nutrition, affordability, and safety. A greater variety of nutritious foods should be available in our fields, markets, and tables for the benefit of all. Over 2.8 billion people worldwide cannot afford a healthy diet. Unhealthy diets are the leading cause of all forms of malnutrition – undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies and obesity, which now exist in most countries, cutting across socio-economic classes. More vulnerable people are often forced to rely on staple foods or less expensive foods that can be unhealthy. In contrast, others suffer from the unavailability of fresh or varied foods, lack the information they need to choose a healthy diet or simply opt for convenience.

Rainbow Chicken shares FAO’s vision for a world where everyone has access to healthy, sustainable food, and sees the poster competition as an ideal platform for the next generation to advocate for change.

In support of this goal, Rainbow will actively promote the contest across South Africa, focusing on underserved communities where food insecurity is prevalent. Through its social media platforms, the company will raise awareness, encourage participation, and spark meaningful discussions about food sustainability, empowering young South Africans to take action.

Contest details

Rainbow’s World Food Day Poster Competition invites participants to design posters that reflect key themes like 'Farm-to-Table', showcasing the journey of food from the farm to the plate, and 'Nourishing Communities', emphasising the unifying power of food in fostering strong communities.

The contest is divided into three age categories: 5–10, 11–15, and 16–19. A panel of judges from various fields will evaluate the posters based on creativity, originality, and visual appeal. Winners will be announced on Rainbow Chicken’s social media pages, and exciting prizes will be awarded for the most thought-provoking entries.

For more information on how to participate in Rainbow Chicken’s World Food Day Poster Competition, follow Rainbow Chicken on social media and join the #morethanjustchicken conversation.

Key dates:

Submission deadline: 30 November 2024

Winner announcement: 6 December 2024

Join the global initiative

Beyond supporting the poster contest, Rainbow will also participate in the virtual World Food Day Global Ceremony on 16 October 2024. This event will feature commentary from the director-general of the FAO, along with special messages from Pope Francis and the UN secretary-general, António Guterres. Participation in the World Food Day Global Celebration is free and open to all. To register for this event, visit FAO’s website.



