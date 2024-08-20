WomensMonth: Anina Hunter on empowering women in agriculture and animal feed

In celebration of Women’s Month, we explore the journey of Anina Hunter, Feed Director at Epol Animal Feed, a division of Rainbow Chicken. Inspired by her mother’s pioneering career in veterinary medicine, Anina’s path led her to the agriculture and animal feed sectors.

From a passionate start in animal science to leadership roles and contributions to industry organisations, her career reflects dedication and innovation.

We delve into her experiences, challenges, and insights on leadership and the evolving role of women in agriculture.

What inspired you to pursue a career in the agriculture and animal feed sectors, and how has your journey influenced your role as feed director at Epol Animal Feed?

My initial aspiration was to follow my mother and pursue a field in veterinary medicine. She has been a massive inspiration in my life as one of the first women in South Africa to qualify as a veterinarian. She has overcome countless barriers. She opened her practice and worked with both large and small animals. She set a great example, working long hours while simultaneously raising three daughters, instilling good values, and empowering us for success in adulthood.

Only around 100 students are admitted annually into veterinary study in South Africa. So many enter the industry via a BSc in Agric Animal Science and Nutrition, and this is where I started my university journey. I ended up falling in love with the topics and subjects and decided it was where I belonged.

I worked as a technical advisor in this field, progressing to more senior positions within various businesses. I later completed an MBA, which helped develop my leadership qualities and hone my business savvy.

I believe in leaving nothing at the door; I am 'all in'! I embrace all opportunities that present themselves with open arms, and so I relished the opportunity to be involved with the Animal Feed Manufacturers Association (AFMA). Ultimately, I was elected to the position of AFMA Chairperson for the second time, serving for four years. This allows me to help shape the future of the industry.

As a woman in the agriculture industry, what are some significant challenges you've encountered, and what strategies have you used to overcome them?

I believe that we sometimes create uncertainties and obstacles. One of the challenges I faced early was overcoming my perception of how others may see me as a woman in a traditionally male-dominated field. What was clear to me at that early stage was that when we bring knowledge to the table, we bring value. To help reduce gender biases, I continually empowered myself with knowledge and skills to create value for my clients and my organisation.

I have to admit it will not always be easy, and sometimes you will be knocked down, but the best advice I would have for overcoming obstacles and breaking into male-dominated fields is to focus on how you get up when you are faced with challenges.

How do you approach leadership in your role? What qualities do you think are crucial for effective leadership, and how do these qualities enhance your work, particularly from a female perspective?

Effective leadership requires a combination of self-awareness, empathy, strategic thinking, and effective communication.

Demonstrating the behaviours, work ethic, and attitudes expected from the team sets a powerful example. This includes showing commitment, integrity, resilience, and support. I endeavour to empower my team to perform at their best, providing the necessary resources and support and ensuring individuals are given the autonomy they need to thrive and shine.

It is vital to maintain open communication to ensure everyone is on the same page. It helps keep 'nasty' surprises at bay and ensures we are all working towards the same end. Collaborative decision-making also fosters a sense of ownership and accountability.

Communicating a clear vision effectively is important to inspiring and aligning my team towards a common goal. The ability to stay focused and composed in the face of challenges and setbacks is essential for maintaining team morale and momentum. I also need to be flexible and open to change to effectively navigate and guide the team through the dynamic environment in which we operate.

Can you share some of the initiatives or projects related to animal feed that you are most proud of? What do you believe were the key elements that made these initiatives successful?

Most projects and initiatives are a team effort; no single person can claim the accolades when real business transformation and turnaround are made. I am extremely proud of the turnaround we, as Rainbow Chicken and Epol Feed teams, have accomplished in the business over the last two years.

This was initiated through thorough business analysis, good leadership, making the right investment decisions, ensuring the best business practices are followed, and finally, surrounding yourself with the right team.

Due to the complexity of our industry, there is no room for error. As I often remind my team, every Rand in our environment impacts millions of Rands on the bottom line due to the scale of the business. We need to pull together as a team and ensure we are responsible and accountable custodians.

What advice would you give to women and other professionals aiming to advance in the agriculture and animal feed sectors?

When I started climbing the corporate ladder, I encountered comments like "Women have to work harder than men to be recognised," and unfortunately, this is partially true. So, my advice would be to find yourself a good mentor. Sometimes, we get emotional when faced with gender challenges, and it is always good to get a fresh perspective, someone to bounce ideas off, someone you can trust.

Pick your battles and ensure wins, paving the way for not only yourself but also the next generation of female leaders in the industry. Set clear goals and ensure that you chase them. Work hard. Differentiate yourself - don't be scared to stand out. And finally, believe in yourself.

How do you see the future of the animal feed industry evolving, and what role do you think women will play in shaping these changes?

I see the industry evolving in several key areas, including:

• Sustainability and Environmental Impact: Sustainability and regenerative agriculture

• Technological advancements: Precision feeding, automation and data analytics

• Nutrition innovation: Alternative proteins, enhanced nutritional formulations

• Regulatory and market changes: Stricter regulations, consumer demand

Women will play an increasingly influential role in shaping the future of the animal feed industry, driving innovation, sustainability, and ethical practices. Their contributions will help the industry evolve to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future, ensuring a sustainable and responsible approach to animal nutrition and agriculture.

What does Women's Month mean to you, and how do you think it influences the recognition and advancement of women in agriculture and similar fields?

Women's Month is a time to honour women's achievements, contributions, and resilience while reflecting on their ongoing challenges. It is an opportunity to promote visibility, encourage diversity, support career advancement, and advocate for policy changes.

Women's Month plays a crucial role in advancing the recognition and status of women in business across all industries, including agriculture. It enables a more inclusive and equitable environment where women can thrive and contribute to industry growth and innovation.