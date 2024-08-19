Nampo Cape 2024 expands with new exhibitions, machinery, and sheepdog expo

The Overberg is gearing up for Nampo Cape, hosted by Grain SA and Bredasdorp Park NPC at Bredasdorp Park from September 11-14, 2024. Celebrating its 5th year and the 30th anniversary of Mechanisation Day, Nampo Cape continues to lead in showcasing top agricultural innovations, technology, and networking opportunities in the Cape region.

As the complexities of 2024 unfold, the theme Agriculture: The Backbone of Economic Growth becomes increasingly relevant. Agriculture remains a cornerstone of global economies, driving sustainable development, ensuring food security, and fostering innovation in an interconnected world.

A critical engine for economic growth

The agriculture industry not only feeds millions but also provides livelihood for a significant part of the population. With advancements in agricultural technology, from precision farming to sustainable practices, the sector is experiencing a transformative phase, contributing to economic stability and resilience.

"The importance of agriculture extends beyond mere production. Nampo Cape plays an important role in rural development and the promotion of social growth. By empowering producers with modern tools and knowledge, we can boost productivity and income, leading to a more vibrant and robust agricultural sector.

"In addition, agriculture's integration with other sectors, such as renewable energy and biotechnology, opens new avenues for economic diversification and innovation," says Dr Dirk Strydom, Grain SA's head of Nampo, marketing and research coordination.

The event's success is visible in its continued growth and according to Henk Aggenbach, chairman of the Bredasdorp Park board, 38 additional 15x20m exhibition stands have been added next to the trial plots on site, to meet the demand for additional exhibition space.

New machinery and technology are introduced annually at Nampo Cape, and thanks to the enlarged exhibition area, new exhibitors can be accommodated with ease. Furthermore, battery-powered motorcycles, quads, and vehicles can be viewed on a dedicated demonstration track.

Sheepdog Expo

Visitors can look forward to a Sheepdog Expo this year which will be presented from Wednesday, 11 to Friday, 13 September in the BKB Livestock Centre. This programme, presented in collaboration with the South African Sheepdog Association, involves lectures, demonstrations and competitions.

The final of the annual National Toyota Young Auctioneers competition will be held on Friday, 13 September, and during this event, the Sheepdog auction will take place.

Lipizzaners

The world-famous South African Lipizzaners will once again perform daily, captivating visitors with their stunning movements set to iconic music.

A festival of Fynbos

The event will also feature a display of fynbos, including Marjolijn Malan's striking flower arrangements in the Voermol Hall and the Neptun Fynbos exhibition in the Neptun Hall, curated by Jan Hagen.

This year's exhibition will showcase a variety of endemic plants in their natural habitats, including proteas, pincushions, and aloes, with a tea garden offering a relaxing oasis for visitors.

Youth, the future of agriculture

The Western Cape Department of Agriculture’s school's programme aims to involve 500 learners from 30 schools that offer agriculture as a subject in the expo this year. Here the learners can supplement what they learn in the classroom with practical experiences that support the curriculum.

The annual Overberg Regional Youth Show takes place on Saturday, September 14. Learners can enrol in the following classes: dairy cattle, beef cattle, meat sheep, wool sheep, fibre goat, dairy goat, meat goat, poultry, horse, rabbit, pigeon, culinary art, dairy preparation and photography. Boys and girls up to 17 years of age participate in three age groups: junior-junior (5 to 9 years), junior (10 to 13 years) and senior (14 to 17 years).

Women's programme

This year's women’s programme at Nampo Cape features celebrity guests and a highlight: the popular walk-in beauty salon, offering full pampering for attendees from head to toe.

Entrance tickets are available online at www.ticketpros.co.za, with discounted entry fees for online purchases, at R80 for adults and R50 for school-aged children.

Tickets at the gates will be on sale at R100 for adults and R50 for children. Entry for pre-schooled children is free of charge.

Nampo Cape takes place from Wednesday, 11 to Friday, 13 September 2024 from 8am to 5pm and Saturday, September 14 from 8am to 2pm. Visitors can contact the Cape Agulhas Tourism Office for accommodation at 028 424 2584 / 082 896 2225 or www.overberg-info.co.za.