    Retail FMCG

    ‘Accelerate Action’ for empowerment

    7 Mar 2025
    March marks International Women’s Month, and this year’s theme: Accelerate Action, calls on us all to actively drive inclusion, equity, and empowerment. At Rainbow Chicken, this ethos is deeply embedded in our culture.
    Our chief people officer, Barney Khumalo, says: “At Rainbow, we create and enable a healthy organisation that places people at the heart of the business.” He explains: “Our success starts with our people, so we focus on attracting, developing, and retaining top diverse talent.”

    By doing so, we create growth opportunities and empower each team member to thrive. Rainbow is proud to employ approximately 45% women across all levels of our organisation, with 33% of our board members being female. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to gender equality and creating an inclusive workplace. We are also committed to further enhancing women’s representation, particularly at senior levels. Building a diverse and inclusive organisation is essential to our success and sustainability.

    Khumalo has been instrumental in shaping Rainbow’s #OneTeamOneDream approach, fostering an inclusive culture that nurtures individual strengths while encouraging collaboration and collective success. This aligns perfectly with Rainbow’s commitment to building diverse teams where every person feels seen and valued. “We believe good people are critical to achieving our business ambition. When we empower individuals, we accelerate action towards success – for them and Rainbow,” explains Khumalo.

    Khumalo’s leadership highlights the importance of inclusivity and innovation in creating a work environment where every team member can excel. His work, coupled with Rainbow’s commitment to initiatives such as tailored career development plans and recognition programmes, ensures that everyone, regardless of background or gender, has the opportunity to succeed.

    In honour of International Women’s Month, Khumalo emphasises the critical role of empowering women in the workplace, “Women are central to our team’s strength, creativity, and resilience. Accelerating action means creating equal opportunities, removing barriers, and building platforms for women to lead and succeed.”

    This vision is reflected in Rainbow’s commitment to providing jobs and careers full of growth, learning, and collaboration. Rainbow lays the groundwork for a future where inclusivity drives innovation, from mentorship programmes to leadership development initiatives.

    At Rainbow, we are dedicated to creating a work environment free of discrimination for women. We have zero tolerance for sexual harassment and violence against women.

    Teamwork isn’t just about working together – it’s about thriving together. As Khumalo says: “We love our brands, we love our people, and we love making chicken.” This shared passion will continue to drive Rainbow’s success.

    Rainbow Chicken
    Nourishing the nation with premium chicken products and supply high-quality animal feed, while operating sustainably and supporting our communities.
    Let's do Biz