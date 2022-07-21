X-Furniture opens interactive showroom in Kramerville, Sandton

An expansive 650m2 showroom in Kramerville, designed to showcase the latest in furniture innovation, functionality, and design, has been launched by X-Furniture.

Image supplied

With a focus on creating an immersive experience for designers, the showroom provides a dynamic space for inspiration, collaboration, and discovery.

Conrad Burger, managing director of X-Furniture, shares his enthusiasm for the new space: “We are thrilled to invite designers and clients to explore our brand-new showroom. This is not just a display of furniture; it is a fully interactive environment where creativity, functionality, and cutting-edge design come together.”

The showroom boasts a range of offerings, from locally manufactured collections to exclusive international products. It allows visitors to be the first to explore X-Furniture’s new collections, proudly made in South Africa, offering both innovation and quality craftsmanship.

The showroom will also feature Sunon’s latest products, introduced under the inspiring theme ‘Sunon in Nature’, blending natural aesthetics with modern design principles.

A major highlight of the showroom is the country’s first 1:1 scale room, which allows designers and clients to project floor plans to scale and experience them in full 3D. This innovative tool brings plans to life, helping clients visualise spatial elements like never before.

X-Furniture’s showroom is designed with collaboration in mind. An entire room in the showroom will demonstrate four distinct office layouts, showcasing the flexibility of its modular furniture systems. From boardrooms to open-plan spaces, the showroom offers a glimpse into the various ways their pieces can adapt to changing needs.

“We have designed the space to help clients visualise what their finished office will look like, making it easier to make decisions,” says Burger.

“It is all about giving people the ability to see how their vision translates into reality.”

A 3D walkthrough of the showroom on the X-Furniture website allows designers and clients to virtually explore the space and zoom in on the details that matter most.