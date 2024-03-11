Women's Month
Women's Month Company news

#WomensMonth made possible by

Celebrate Women’s Month with Volpes: made by women, loved by women

Issued by Volpes
8 Aug 2024
8 Aug 2024
Women’s Month is a wonderful time to reflect on the comforts and beauty of home, a space so often nurtured and loved by women. At Volpes, we take pride in offering products that enhance the warmth and charm of your living spaces, with our range of locally made bedding and curtains, crafted with care and designed to bring a touch of elegance to every room in your home. Join us as we explore how you can celebrate Women’s Month by indulging in the finest home décor products Volpes has to offer.
Celebrate Women&#x2019;s Month with Volpes: made by women, loved by women

Locally made bedding: comfort and quality

There's something uniquely comforting about locally made products, and Volpes' bedding collection is no exception. Our range of locally made bedding is crafted to provide not only exceptional comfort but also durability. Whether you're looking for the softness of our 100% cotton sheets or the luxurious feel of our quilted bedspreads, Volpes has a variety of options to suit your preferences. The high-quality materials and attention to detail in our bedding ensure that you can enjoy a restful night’s sleep, night after night.

Our locally made duvet covers come in a variety of stylish designs, perfect for adding a touch of personality to your bedroom. Choose from elegant patterns, vibrant colours, and classic whites to create a space that reflects your taste. Volpes’ bedding collection is not only beautiful but also practical, with easy-care fabrics that make maintaining a tidy and inviting bedroom effortless.

Celebrate Women&#x2019;s Month with Volpes: made by women, loved by women

Curtains: style and functionality

Curtains are a key element in any room, providing privacy, controlling light, and adding a decorative touch. Volpes offers a wide selection of locally made curtains, available in various styles and lengths to fit your windows perfectly. From the sophistication of our eyelet curtains to the classic appeal of taped curtains, each piece is designed to enhance the beauty and functionality of your home.

Our collection includes both standard-length and extra-length curtains, ensuring that you can find the perfect fit for any room. The wide-width options are ideal for larger windows or creating a dramatic effect in living rooms and lounges. With a range of fabrics and colours to choose from, Volpes’ curtains can easily complement any décor style, from modern to traditional.

Made by women, loved by all

At Volpes, many of our products are crafted by skilled artisans, bringing a personal touch to each item. Our locally-made bedding and curtains are designed with care and precision, ensuring that you receive only the best for your home. This Women’s Month, why not refresh your space with beautiful, high-quality products that reflect the dedication and talent of their makers?

Our collection of bedding and curtains not only adds aesthetic value to your home but also offers practical benefits. High-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship mean that these products are built to last, providing comfort and style for years to come. When you choose Volpes, you’re investing in products that are as durable as they are beautiful.

Celebrate Women&#x2019;s Month with Volpes: made by women, loved by women

Bedding and curtain sets: perfect pairings

To make your shopping experience even more enjoyable, Volpes offers bedding and curtain sets that are perfectly coordinated to give your room a cohesive look. Matching your duvet covers with curtains can create a harmonious and well-thought-out design scheme. These sets are available in various styles, from minimalist designs to more elaborate patterns, allowing you to find the perfect combination to suit your taste.

Volpes also provides a range of accessories to complete your bedroom makeover. From scatter cushions to throw blankets, you can find everything you need to create a cosy and inviting atmosphere.

Celebrate Women’s Month with Volpes

This Women’s Month, take the opportunity to elevate your home with Volpes' exquisite range of locally made products. Whether you're updating your bedroom with our luxurious bedding or adding a touch of elegance to your living spaces with our stylish curtains, you can find everything you need at Volpes. Our commitment to quality and craftsmanship ensures that every product is designed to enhance your home and provide lasting comfort and style.

Explore our collection online or visit one of our stores to discover the perfect additions to your home décor. Celebrate Women’s Month by treating yourself to the finest bedding and curtains from Volpes, and enjoy the beauty and comfort that comes with our expertly crafted products. With Volpes, every room in your home can become a haven of style and relaxation.

Volpes
Volpes, The Home of Linen, offers high-quality bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels and more. Volpes ensures exceptional value, style and service, with over 60 stores nationwide and robust online presence.
