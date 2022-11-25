Breaking new ground: Arise Media launches as SA’s premier female-led digital marketing business

Introducing Arise Media, the female led digital marketing business who have their sights on driving transformation in the digital media landscape across sub-Saharan Africa.

Arise Media, led by Sumana Mansingh, is dedicated to driving transformational change in the digital media landscape across Africa while empowering women in business. With a mission to connect brands to consumers through astute digital marketing strategy and execution, Arise Media passionately advocates for women in leadership and business and entrepreneurial excellence.

Launching Arise Media during Women's Month underscores the company's commitment to addressing the significant gender disparity in business and leadership in South Africa. Women account for less than one in five business leaders in South Africa, despite making up 51.5% of the population. The Mastercard Index of Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) found that women make up only 19.4% of business owners in South Africa, ranking the country 45th in the world when it comes to woman-run companies. If women and men participated equally as entrepreneurs, global GDP could rise by up to 6%, boosting the global economy by up to $5tn.

Arise Media's vision is clear: to empower female entrepreneurs and create impactful digital marketing strategies that drive business growth. Led by Sumana Mansingh, a seasoned female entrepreneur with years of industry experience, Arise Media is at the forefront of transforming Africa's digital media space, building brands and driving positive growth.

Sumana Mansingh, managing director of Arise Media, comments “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Arise Media. We’re breaking new ground today in the digital marketing space in South Africa. With our unwavering dedication to diversity, innovation, and excellence, we’re ready to redefine the landscape and drive meaningful change for our progressive partners, brands, agencies, and for the Arise team.”

Taking to market a range of comprehensive marketing solutions designed to grow businesses and improve brand visibility, including; paid media strategy, premium ad solutions on SA’s top platforms and publisher sites, display and video media as well as rich media creative solutions to drive thumb-stopping brand-consumer experiences.

As a startup with strategic investment from 365 Digital, a leading digital marketing and advertising technology business, Arise Media benefits from the robust support and industry expertise. This partnership enables Arise Media to leverage advanced digital tools and resources, ensuring its clients receive better campaign results as well as service.

Arise Media invites brands to partner with them for unrivaled digital marketing expertise. By combining a passion for female empowerment with innovative digital strategies, Arise Media is breaking barriers and building brands in sub-Saharan Africa.



