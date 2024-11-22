Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Volpes: Your one-stop shop for summer bedding

    Issued by Volpes
    22 Nov 2024
    22 Nov 2024
    As the days get longer and temperatures rise, it’s time to refresh your bedding for the warmer months. Summer bedding should be light, breathable, and designed to keep you cool while ensuring a luxurious feel. Volpes, South Africa’s trusted home of premium bedding, offers everything you need to transform your bedroom into a summer oasis. With a wide selection of cotton bedding, duvet covers, sheets, and light quilts, Volpes is your one-stop shop for all your summer bedding needs.
    Volpes: Your one-stop shop for summer bedding

    Why summer-specific bedding matters

    When summer arrives, the bedding that kept you warm and snug through the winter can quickly become too heavy and uncomfortable. High temperatures can disrupt sleep, making it essential to choose bedding that promotes airflow, wicks moisture, and helps regulate your body temperature. By swapping out heavy duvets and thick blankets for lighter materials, you can enjoy a cool, restful night’s sleep.

    Breathable cotton for cool comfort

    One of the most important features of summer bedding is breathability, and nothing compares to the natural properties of cotton. Cotton bedding is perfect for summer because it allows air to flow through the fabric, helping to regulate body temperature and prevent overheating. Volpes is a brand that takes pride in offering 100% cotton sheets that are soft, durable, and breathable—everything you need for a cool, refreshing sleep during those warm summer nights.

    Lightweight duvet Inners for summer

    Finding the right duvet for summer can be a challenge, as you want something that provides just enough warmth without trapping too much heat. Volpes’ range of lightweight microfibre duvet inners is the perfect solution. These duvets offer a light and airy feel while still providing the right amount of coverage for those cooler summer nights. Microfibre is hypoallergenic, making it an excellent option for sensitive sleepers, and it is easy to care for, ensuring your bedding stays fresh throughout the season.

    For those who prefer an even lighter layer, Volpes also offers summer quilts and cotton blankets that are perfect for layering. These provide a little extra warmth without the weight, allowing you to easily adjust your bedding according to the changing temperatures.

    Volpes: Your one-stop shop for summer bedding

    Summer duvet covers and bedding sets

    When it comes to adding a touch of style to your bedroom, Volpes’ selection of duvet covers and bedding sets offers endless options. The summer range includes light, bright colours and playful patterns that can instantly refresh the look of your bedroom. From soft pastels to bold geometric prints, Volpes has something to suit every aesthetic.

    In addition to their visual appeal, Volpes duvet covers are designed for functionality. Made from lightweight, breathable fabrics, they are easy to care for and ideal for summer use. Pair a duvet cover with a lightweight duvet inner or quilt for a cool and comfortable bedding ensemble that will help you beat the summer heat.

    Protect your mattress with breathable mattress protectors

    While refreshing your bedding for summer, don’t forget to protect your mattress. Volpes offers breathable mattress protectors that shield your mattress from spills and stains without compromising comfort. Volpes protectors are made from moisture-wicking materials that help to regulate body temperature, ensuring your bed stays cool and fresh all night long.

    Investing in a mattress protector also extends the life of your mattress, keeping it clean and free from allergens—an important consideration as the summer months can bring increased pollen levels and humidity.

    Volpes: Your one-stop shop for summer bedding

    Luxurious pillow choices for personalised comfort

    The right pillow can make all the difference in the quality of your sleep, especially during the warmer months. Volpes offers a wide selection of microfibre pillows in various levels of firmness to ensure you find the perfect match for your sleeping style. Volpes microfibre pillows are designed to provide excellent support while remaining breathable, helping to keep you cool throughout the night.

    For those who prefer natural fibres, Volpes also carries down and feather pillows, which offer a soft, luxurious feel and excellent temperature regulation. Whether you’re a back, side, or stomach sleeper, the Volpes range of pillows ensures you’ll find the perfect level of support and comfort for summer.

    Summer bedding made easy with Volpes

    Summer is the perfect time to refresh your bedroom with light, breathable bedding that enhances comfort and promotes a restful night’s sleep. Volpes’ extensive collection of cotton bedding, lightweight duvet inners, and stylish duvet covers provides everything you need to create a cool, inviting sleep space. With 69 stores nationwide and a convenient online catalogue, Volpes makes it easy to find the perfect summer bedding to suit your needs. Visit one of the stores today or browse the online collection to discover the perfect summer bedding solutions for your home.

    Volpes
    Volpes, The Home of Linen, offers high-quality bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels and more. Volpes ensures exceptional value, style and service, with over 60 stores nationwide and robust online presence.
