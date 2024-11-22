Big Comedy brought to you by Big Concerts and Powered by Savanna Premium Cider

Big Comedy, brought to you by Big Concerts powered by the number one cider in the world, is pleased to announce the next Big Comedy Show with none other than the punchline master from Down Under, Jim Jefferies, this November. He's not just bringing his signature sharp wit – he's also offering us a chance to "Cav some Aussie" and laugh along without missing a beat.

“Understanding Aussie slang means getting in on every joke, avoiding misunderstandings, and doubling up on the laughs. South Ahh and Australian slang may seem worlds apart, but they share a vibrant, colourful essence that reflects both nations' laid-back, friendly vibes. While the words might be the same, their meanings often differ, leading to hilariously funny times – a perfect setup for a night of comedy,” says Kolosa Kokolo, brand manager at Savanna.

Prepare for a night of laughter, unforgettable punchlines,as you immerse yourself in the whimsical world of the Savanna Garden. Picture this: a lively oasis where laughter flows as freely as our premium cider. It's not just a garden; it's a playground of joy, a hub of good vibes, and the perfect spot to create memories that'll leave you grinning.

Jeffries will be performing live in Cape Town on the 21st of November 2024 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, and in Pretoria on the 23rd of November 2024 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. These shows promise an unforgettable night of laughter transcending language and cultural quirks. Whether fluent in Aussie slang or just here for the fun, this is one show you will want to take advantage of.

“Savanna believes in making moments memorable. By sponsoring the 'Give ‘Em What They Want' tour, we're not just bringing comedy but also laughter therapy. We are considering ourselves as a bridge between local and international comedy with the introduction of renowned international comedians to our events. Some recent acts to mention included Trevor Noah, Jimmy Carr and Russell Peters. We want fans to enjoy the talents of local and international talent and continue to associate that joy with the crisp, refreshing taste of Savanna," added Kokolo.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see Jim Jefferies live – grab your tickets today and get ready to laugh till you drop at www.ticketmaster.co.za.

