The KitKat Break Space: A genuine break is a luxury and a sensory-rich experience

Nestlé KitKat’s latest activation, The KitKat Break Space, has the brand not only doubling down on its Have a Break, Have a KitKat mantra, but elevating it with a sensory-rich experience.

Designed to remind South Africans what a real break feels like, the activation, which started on Thursday, 20 February and runs till 23 February at Nelson Mandela Square, offers South Africans a chance to break away from work or school pressures, and treat themselves to a delicious, multi-sensorial experience.

The scent of chocolate

A CareerJunction study states that two-thirds of South Africans don’t use their full lunch breaks, with 20% skipping them entirely and 35% staying glued to their desks until the workday ends.

It’s a concerning trend, especially given that research shows that proper breaks—ones that engage the senses—can significantly reduce stress, boost creativity, and improve overall well-being.

Scientists have long suggested that sensory stimulation—like pleasant aromas and calming sounds—can transform a break from mundane to magical.

The scent of chocolate, for instance, can trigger the brain's amygdala, responsible for processing emotions, to create feelings of relaxation and happiness.

A wellness intervention

Leveraging these insights, KitKat's stunt is more than just marketing; it’s a wellness intervention.

The activation greets consumers with what appears to be an ordinary office setup with a desktop screen.

But the moment they hear a familiar Zoom/Teams call notification sound, curiosity piques.

When they press the "answer" button, the screen displays the message: " Your real break is calling". Suddenly, a hidden door swings open, inviting them into a world where work stress is left at the door.

Inside the cube, visitors move through four sensory booths, each crafted to engage a different sense:

Aroma Booth A chocolate fountain fills the air with the irresistible scent of cocoa, instantly evoking calm and delight.

ASMR Booth Sounds of snapping wafers and melting chocolate transport participants into a state of auditory bliss.

Zen Booth Textured walls, a massage chair, and soft, chocolate offer a tactile escape.

Visual BoothA whimsical chocolate wonderland of floating KitKats and waterfall projections creates a dreamy, serene environment.

An immersive sensory experience

“This activation isn't just about fun; it’s about reclaiming breaks as a vital part of daily life, says Kina Mkhize, brand manager for KitKat, Nestlé East & Southern Africa region (ESAR).

“By blending humour (like the relatable Zoom call prank) with immersive sensory experiences, KitKat ensures the stunt resonates deeply with its audience.

"The goal is simple yet powerful: make people feel the difference between a rushed pause and a true break, break,” explains Mkhize.

KitKat isn’t just promoting chocolate; they’re advocating for better well-being in a society that's forgotten how to pause. By creating an experience grounded in science and relatable daily struggles, the brand has positioned itself as the champion of better breaks—a role that goes beyond snappy slogans and clever activations.