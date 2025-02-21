KFC’s Streetwise brand joins forces with Khuli Chana, Blxckie and 25K for Original Feeds Original campaign

KFC’s Streetwise brand has joined forces with three rappers, Khuli Chana, Blxckie and 25K for the Original Feeds Original campaign supported by a group of Cultural Creators.

KFC’s Streetwise brand takes inspiration from the iconic taste of KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken while adding bucketloads of value for a new generation.

This is also true of Khuli Chana, Blxckie and 25K, who continue to shape the music scene with their unique sound and influence.

Just as KFC has its signature blend of 11 herbs and spices, these are people who’ve developed a style of their own and used it to inspire themselves and others.

This is the first packaging collaboration between KFC Streetwise and Cultural Creator Sindiso Nyoni, an illustrator who has built a stellar career after being inspired by an “original” – his high school art teacher, a retired graphic designer.

The campaign launches on 21 February 2025 with the release on Spotify and YouTube of a new song – the Originals Anthem – written and recorded by Khuli Chana, Blxckie and 25K.

The story of KFC Streetwise

There is also a TV commercial from director Sam Coleman, featuring the rappers and Cultural Creators, with the Originals Anthem as its soundtrack.

The commercial begins with Khuli starting to write the Originals Anthem and ends with him as the OG, welcoming Blxckie and 25K on stage and handing over the mic to them.

“It’s the story of my life and it’s the story of KFC Streetwise,” says Khuli. “Passing the mic is like passing the torch, and that’s how Original Feeds Original.”

Director Coleman says the 90-second video portrays the endless cycle of inspiration, in which each creator is galvanised by the ones before and motivates those who follow.

“It’s an explosive mix of visual eye candy, entertainment, musical reward, style, and unique brand integration that instantly hijacks your attention and eyeballs,” he says.

“Everything about it is engaging, surprising and fresh.”

And there’s an extra twist to the campaign, says KFC Africa chief marketing officer Grant Macpherson.

“Every time someone streams the Originals Anthem, the money it earns will go to KFC Add Hope. It will be used to feed malnourished children throughout the country.

“Among the kids who benefit from Add Hope are the next generation of Khulis, Blxckies and 25Ks. So, anyone who listens to the anthem will be helping them on their way.”

Walking the walk

Macpherson says it’s a time when young people are hungry to share their unique signature with the world.

“Who better to feed their hunger than the originals who came before them?

“We want the Originals Anthem and all the activity around it to inspire all the young South Africans trying to make their mark through their creativity and individuality.

He says not many brands could authentically pull this off, but KFC Streetwise is already walking the walk.

“Young people identify with it so strongly, and that means it can be at the heart of the Original Feeds Original story and make it ring true.”

Chana says that as one of the legends of South African hip-hop, he’s passionate about inspiring new artists.

“The reason I started Maftown Heights in 2009 was to help rappers from Mahikeng find their footing in Joburg with a sound and language that wasn’t mainstream at the time,” he says.

“It led to great things and it’s still giving new artists a platform. I love inspiring musicians to find their original sound.”

Built on collaborations

Blxckie says his career and development have been built on collaborations, and every one of them keeps him original.

“Musicians lift each other up,” he says. “They support each other and make each other better at what they do.”

25K was introduced to rap by artists such as DJ Mojava, Ghetto Squad, and old-school hip-hop groups Dead Prez and Outcast, and became an original by rapping in S’Pitori, a mixed language spoken in Pretoria.

“I want to be remembered for that and I want to inspire kids,” he says.

“When I’m no longer here, I want to feel like I left something that will make it easier for another kid to come out of Pretoria.”

The Cultural Creators

Cultural Creators who appear in the Original Feeds Original TV commercial include Kind Kid toymaker Sanele Qwabe, “Nail Pimp” Nailed Ntswembu, the Island Gals skateboarders, fashion designer Ruberto Scholtz, designer and visual director Rowan Sakarombe, the Botswana Metalheads, and custom car pimper Ofentse Mphatsoe.