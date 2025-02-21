We’re bringing printing back: Why DM168 keeps growing

In a world where newspapers are folding faster than a cheap camping chair, DM168 is doing the unthinkable – growing. While others hit the eject button on print, we doubled down, launching a newspaper in 2020 when everyone else was downsizing. Why? Because our readers wanted it.

Fast-forward to today, and the proof is in the paper. Despite the industry showing decline (some would say decimation), DM168 demonstrates resilience and growth with 15,8% growth year-on-year.

Despite the media landscape’s ongoing shake-up, where big-name publications have shut their presses for good, the demand for deeply reported, long-form journalism in a tangible, trustworthy format hasn’t disappeared. If anything, it’s become more essential. Readers don’t just want quick headlines – they want a weekend read that cuts through the noise and makes sense of the madness. That’s where DM168 thrives.

Who are these readers that prefer lounging with a newspaper on a weekend?

Our readers aren’t just skimming the news – they’re shaping the conversation. According to BrandMapp and our own internal analytics, DM168 attracts a readership that’s highly educated, financially comfortable, and influential. They don’t just read the headlines; they set the agenda.

Geographically, we’ve got South Africa covered, with a strong presence in the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal. And while our readership

skews male, let’s not overlook the power of our 38% female readers who are just as engaged.

And for those who think print is only for the nostalgia brigade? Think again. A solid 38% of our Daily Maverick readers fall between 35 to 49 years, with a growing print-exclusive audience in the 25 to 34 year age bracket – proof that newspapers aren’t just surviving, they’re evolving. Sure, our home-delivery subscribers lean 50+ years, but DM168 isn’t a newspaper for one demographic – it’s a newspaper for everyone.

We’re not in the business of churning out clickbait or racing to break news first. Our mission is bigger: to inform, analyse, and provide the kind of journalism that helps our readers navigate a chaotic world. With our Friday release, we’re giving our readers more time to catch up, reflect, and truly engage with the stories that matter. In a sea of misinformation and news fatigue, DM168 stands as a lighthouse of clarity.

And if you haven't already, we encourage you to pick up the latest copy this Friday and experience why readers are tuning in for curated, thoughtful, distraction-free news, built for a world that’s tired of the noise. DM 168 Team.

Despite the industry showing decline, DM168 demonstrates resilience and growth with 15,8% growth year-on-year.

About DM168

DM168 is Daily Maverick’s flagship weekly print edition, delivering in-depth journalism and critical analysis to help readers navigate a complex world. With a growing audience and a commitment to quality, DM168 stands as a testament to the enduring power of print in a digital age.

You can find out more by visiting the Daily Maverick Blog here.



