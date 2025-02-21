Expert panel to announce winners at IMM Awards dinner

Experts in marketing and supply chain management have been selected to deliberate on the recipients of several awards at the IMM Institute’s Annual Gala Dinner on 7 March 2025.

Excellence

The IMM Excellence Awards celebrate those who have excelled in the fields of marketing and supply chain excellence.

The judging panel features:

Lethabo Sekhu, co-founder and COO at Credipple

Ronald Muringai, programme coordinator and head lecturer in the IMM Graduate School’s Faculty of Supply Chain Management

Ronald Mlalazi, a procurement expert and fellow of both the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply UK and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport

Thobekile Nxumalo, head of supply chain at iqbusiness

Brad Watridge, a published co-author and business partner

Pat Mahlangu, CEO of Lerato Agency

Mpumi Zondo, head of Brand Africa and global client lead at Edelman

“This year, our awards for those who have excelled through working across the supply chain and marketing field are being judged by people who are experts these fields, especially in marketing, advertising, supply chain management, and business development. Their collective expertise spans brand strategy, experiential marketing, procurement, logistics, academia, and operational efficiency,” explains Irene Gregory, CEO of the IMM Institute.

Gregory adds that the distinguished judges, in presenting the awards, will be able to offer unparalleled insights into the space where marketing and supply chain management converge to create business process excellence.

“We pride ourselves on fostering a real-world sense of community, both through our physical and online educational offerings and the opportunities we provide for professionals in both marketing and supply chain to interact with each other. Having these specialists judge the awards spotlights current trends and enables their peers, through networking, to collaborate to address daily challenges in the workplace,” says Gregory.

The IMM Institute’s expert judges are reviewing entries for the following awards:

Marketer of the Year;

Emerging Marketer of the Year;

Marketing Student of the Year;

Corporate Marketing Team of the Year;

Supply Chain Professional of the Year;

Supply Chain Student of the Year;

Corporate Supply Chain Team of the Year;

Entrepreneur of the Year;

Lifetime Achievement Awards in Marketing, and;

Lifetime Achievement Awards in Supply Chain.

“These judges’ track records show that, in today’s fast-paced environment, it is essential to ensure that marketing and supply strategies align seamlessly to deliver on the objective of getting brands to consumers, on demand, and driving business growth,” says Gregory.

In addition to the awards, the dinner offers an excellent opportunity to network. Carte Blanche’s Govan Whittles will MC the event. Award-winning marketing and media entrepreneur, Pat Mahlangu, will deliver the keynote address.

“It promises to be an engaging evening filled with valuable insights, meaningful connections, and discussions on the evolving landscape of marketing and supply chain management,” notes Gregory.