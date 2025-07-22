Automation surges in warehousing despite uncertainty

Warehouse and logistics leaders across Europe are accelerating investment in automation to meet growing demand, but many remain uncertain where to begin. This is according to Zebra Technologies Corporation’s 2025 Warehouse Vision Study, which reveals that while 82% of warehouse decision-makers believe technology boosts frontline productivity, nearly 60% admit they don’t know how to start the automation process.

Source: Supplied

The study, titled The Great Warehouse Convergence: Where Technology, Efficiency and Innovation Align, highlights that leaders are prioritising innovation to improve order accuracy, fulfilment speed and workforce stability.

“Warehouse, distribution and logistics operators can meet evolving customer expectations by adopting advanced technologies that drive efficiency and competitiveness,” says Phil Sambrook, transport and logistics vertical lead, EMEA, Zebra Technologies.

Growing interest in machine vision

Among the most promising technologies, machine vision is gaining traction. About 74% of European warehouse decision-makers believe that deploying machine vision and fixed industrial scanning (FIS) in key areas would save time and reduce errors. Two-thirds (65%) plan to implement machine vision solutions within the next one to five years.

Smart cameras and automated inspection tools can streamline operations by:

• Capturing data with minimal manual input

• Inspecting packages and products for quality

• Ensuring completeness during order processing

Zebra’s FIS tools, for example, can be upgraded via software to perform advanced machine vision tasks — a trend indicative of the broader shift toward modular, scalable solutions.

Mobile computing supports frontline tasks

Mobile computing is another area of growing interest. As operations become more complex, mobile devices are evolving to support a wider range of functions.

One example is Zebra’s EM45 Series Enterprise Mobile computer, which includes AI-capable processing and a high-resolution camera to support barcode scanning, proof of delivery, and inventory tracking. Such devices reflect a broader move toward rugged, multi-purpose tools that streamline workflows and combine work/personal profiles, collaboration tools, and RFID capabilities.

AI, AR and predictive analytics on the rise

Over the next five years, warehouse decision-makers in Europe plan to implement:

• Artificial intelligence (AI) – 60%

• Augmented reality (AR) – 64%

• Predictive analytics – 63%

They expect handheld AI applications to:

• Streamline inventory management (79%)

• Optimise picking accuracy (79%)

• Improve safety (73%)

• Enhance quality control (71%)

Focus on reverse logistics and job appeal

With customer returns rising, 69% of warehouse leaders are prioritising automated returns processing to improve reverse logistics and reduce inefficiencies.

Meanwhile, nearly 80% agree that innovation enhances warehouse job appeal, helping to attract talent and support workforce stability.

“Human-centred solutions are set to reshape warehouses," says Sambrook. “Warehouse leaders can get a strong start in their journey to automation by turning to technology partners experienced in helping transform operations."