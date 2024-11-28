Seven SA agencies feature in One Club’s regional rankings, Ogilvy Cape Town ranked No.1
The agency is followed by ‿ and us Dubai, VML Dubai, with Promise Johannesburg in third place.
Other South African agencies in the rankings include M-Sports Marketing Communication in sixth place, (tied with Saatchi & Saatchi ME / Dubai), and TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg in 10th place. Accenture Song / Cape Town and Joe Public are both ranked 16th with VML / Casablanca and VML/ Riyadh.
AdFocus Awards Agency of the Year and the Bookmark Awards Grand Effie winner, Halo is inside the top 25, in 22nd place, tied with Loeries Independent Agency of the Year, The Odd Number / Johannesburg.
Rankings are calculated based on points garnered for award wins at all of The One Club’s global, regional, and local shows. “The Global Creative Rankings is the industry’s most comprehensive and transparent ranking,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, of The One Club.
“There are no secret weightings in calculating the rankings, and unlike others, it’s not hidden behind a paywall.
“As the industry’s foremost nonprofit organisation for the global creative community, The One Club is in a unique position to provide this free, definitive measure for global creative excellence to everyone in the industry.”
Global creative rankings 2024
FCB ended the year repeating its top positions in The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings, with FCB New York again crowned Global Agency of the Year and FCB Global finishing as Agency Network of the Year for 2024.
The annual worldwide benchmark report, which is free to view, is a comprehensive ranking of agencies, brands, countries, and individuals.
It is based on points earned from winning entries in The One Club’s eight global, regional, and local awards shows: The One Show 2024, ADC 103rd Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC70 competition, Art Directors Club of Europe ADCE Awards 2024, ONE Asia Creative Awards 2024, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter 2024 awards programmes.
- FCB New York
- Rethink Toronto
- McCann New York
- TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles
- Serviceplan Germany Munich
- Dentsu Inc. Tokyo
- FCB Chicago
- Marcel Paris
- VML New York
- Ogilvy PR New York, Publicis Conseil Paris (tie)
Independent agency rankings
- Rethink Toronto
- Serviceplan Germany Munich
- Wieden+Kennedy Portland
Brand-side agency rankings
- Google Brand Studio San Francisco
- Apple Marcom Cupertino
- Superette, the Creative Studio at DoorDash San Francisco
Design firm rankings
- The New York Times Magazine New York
- OlssønBarbieri Oslo, PILLS Beijing (tie)
Agency network rankings
- FCB Global
- Ogilvy Group
- VML
Independent agency network rankings
- Rethink
- Serviceplan Group
- Wieden+Kennedy
Agency holding company rankings
- Interpublic Group
- WPP
- Omnicom Group
Production company rankings
- Helo Los Angeles
- Smuggler New York/Los Angeles
- Wolf Credo Production Co Buenos Aires
Music & sound company rankings
- Citizen Music New York/Los Angeles
- DaHouse Audio Los Angeles
- Grayson Music Toronto
Regional agencies
The top agencies in regions are:
APAC Agency of the Year: Dentsu Inc. Tokyo
Europe Agency of the Year: Serviceplan Germany Munich
Latin America Agency of the Year: Grey Colombia Bogotá, VML Colombia Bogotá (tie)
North America Agency of the Year: FCB New York
Other awards
Brand of the Year: Michelob Ultra
Brand Parent Company of the Year: AB InBev
Non-Profit Client of the Year: Digital Public Library of America
Highest-Ranked Work: Dreamcaster by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob Ultra.
Global creatives rankings for individuals
Highest-ranked creatives
- Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global
- Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy
- Cassiano Derenji, EP, DaHouse
Highest-ranked creatives by title, listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced, are as follows.
CCO of the Year: Michael Aimette, Gabriel Schmitt, FCB New York (tie)
ECD of the Year: Xavier Blais, Rethink Toronto
Director of the Year: Lucia Aniello, Hungry Man, Anna Mantzaris, Passion Pictures (tie)
Designer of the Year: Malik Dupree, Chocho Han, Shyla Lindsey, McCann New York (tie)
CMO of the Year: Benoit Garbe, Anheuser-Busch
Country rankings
- United States
- Germany
- Canada
- Japan
- France
Region rankings
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Global college creative rankings
- Brigham Young University Provo
- Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg
- ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena
- Berghs School of Communication Stockholm
- School of Visual Arts New York