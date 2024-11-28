Seven SA agencies feature in One Club’s regional rankings, Ogilvy Cape Town ranked No.1

Source: © Behance Behance Ogilvy South Africa Cape Town is the top-ranking agency for the One Club's Middle East & Africa region with seven SA agencies featured in the regional rankings

The agency is followed by ‿ and us Dubai, VML Dubai, with Promise Johannesburg in third place.

Other South African agencies in the rankings include M-Sports Marketing Communication in sixth place, (tied with Saatchi & Saatchi ME / Dubai), and TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg in 10th place. Accenture Song / Cape Town and Joe Public are both ranked 16th with VML / Casablanca and VML/ Riyadh.

AdFocus Awards Agency of the Year and the Bookmark Awards Grand Effie winner, Halo is inside the top 25, in 22nd place, tied with Loeries Independent Agency of the Year, The Odd Number / Johannesburg.

Rankings are calculated based on points garnered for award wins at all of The One Club’s global, regional, and local shows. “The Global Creative Rankings is the industry’s most comprehensive and transparent ranking,” says Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, of The One Club.

“There are no secret weightings in calculating the rankings, and unlike others, it’s not hidden behind a paywall.

“As the industry’s foremost nonprofit organisation for the global creative community, The One Club is in a unique position to provide this free, definitive measure for global creative excellence to everyone in the industry.”

Global creative rankings 2024

FCB ended the year repeating its top positions in The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings, with FCB New York again crowned Global Agency of the Year and FCB Global finishing as Agency Network of the Year for 2024.

The annual worldwide benchmark report, which is free to view, is a comprehensive ranking of agencies, brands, countries, and individuals.

It is based on points earned from winning entries in The One Club’s eight global, regional, and local awards shows: The One Show 2024, ADC 103rd Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC70 competition, Art Directors Club of Europe ADCE Awards 2024, ONE Asia Creative Awards 2024, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter 2024 awards programmes.

Global agency rankings

FCB New York

Rethink Toronto

McCann New York

TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles

Serviceplan Germany Munich

Dentsu Inc. Tokyo

FCB Chicago

Marcel Paris

VML New York

Ogilvy PR New York, Publicis Conseil Paris (tie)



Independent agency rankings

Rethink Toronto

Serviceplan Germany Munich

Wieden+Kennedy Portland



Brand-side agency rankings

Google Brand Studio San Francisco

Apple Marcom Cupertino

Superette, the Creative Studio at DoorDash San Francisco



Design firm rankings

The New York Times Magazine New York

OlssønBarbieri Oslo, PILLS Beijing (tie)



Agency network rankings

FCB Global

Ogilvy Group

VML



Independent agency network rankings

Rethink

Serviceplan Group

Wieden+Kennedy



Agency holding company rankings

Interpublic Group

WPP

Omnicom Group



Production company rankings

Helo Los Angeles

Smuggler New York/Los Angeles

Wolf Credo Production Co Buenos Aires



Music & sound company rankings

Citizen Music New York/Los Angeles

DaHouse Audio Los Angeles

Grayson Music Toronto



Regional agencies

The top agencies in regions are:

APAC Agency of the Year: Dentsu Inc. Tokyo

Europe Agency of the Year: Serviceplan Germany Munich

Latin America Agency of the Year: Grey Colombia Bogotá, VML Colombia Bogotá (tie)

North America Agency of the Year: FCB New York

Other awards

Brand of the Year: Michelob Ultra

Brand Parent Company of the Year: AB InBev

Non-Profit Client of the Year: Digital Public Library of America

Highest-Ranked Work: Dreamcaster by FCB New York with 456 Studios New York for AB InBev, Michelob Ultra.

Global creatives rankings for individuals

Highest-ranked creatives

Danilo Boer, global creative partner, FCB Global

Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy

Cassiano Derenji, EP, DaHouse



Highest-ranked creatives by title, listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced, are as follows.

CCO of the Year: Michael Aimette, Gabriel Schmitt, FCB New York (tie)

ECD of the Year: Xavier Blais, Rethink Toronto

Director of the Year: Lucia Aniello, Hungry Man, Anna Mantzaris, Passion Pictures (tie)

Designer of the Year: Malik Dupree, Chocho Han, Shyla Lindsey, McCann New York (tie)

CMO of the Year: Benoit Garbe, Anheuser-Busch

Country rankings

United States

Germany

Canada

Japan

France



Region rankings

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Global college creative rankings