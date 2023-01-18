One Club Global Creative Rankings announced

The One Club for Creativity has announced its 2022 Global Creative Rankings.

The global benchmark report is a complete ranking of agencies, brands and individuals based on points earned from their winning entries in The One Show 2022, ADC 101st Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC68/25TDC competitions, One Asia 2022, and The One Club Denver, San Diego, and Miami chapter awards programmes.

Leo Burnett Chicago takes first place in agency rankings. Its stellar performance is largely based on wins for “The Lost Class” on behalf of Change the Ref. The office achieved the top spot in the mid-year release of the Global Creative Rankings in May 2022 at the conclusion of last year’s Creative Week and maintained the position after the full-year’s points were totalled for all One Club global, regional and local shows.

Agency participation in regional and local shows helps networks and holding companies with their global rankings. This was illustrated in 2022 in the strong showing in the just-announced One Asia Creative Awards by Ogilvy offices in Bangkok, Gurugram, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo, which helped propel the brand to the top agency network spot in the final 2022 ranking, and moved WPP from third place to first for holding companies.

“This 2022 Global Creative Ranking is truly comprehensive, for the first time encompassing more global, regional and local awards competitions than any other source,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity. “As the industry’s foremost global nonprofit organisation for the creative community, The One Club is in a unique position to provide this definitive measure for global creative excellence.”

Highlights of the combined Global Creative Rankings 2022 are as follows:

Agency rankings

Leo Burnett Chicago The New York Times Magazine New York Area 23 New York Ogilvy UK London L&C New York Ogilvy Mumbai Special New Zealand Auckland Alma DDB Miami Serviceplan Germany Munich Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru

Independent agency rankings

L&C New York Special New Zealand Auckland Serviceplan Germany Munich Mojo Supermarket New York GUT São Paulo Rethink Canada Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto Jung von Matt DONAU Vienna Innocean Worldwide Seoul Collins New York

Brand-side agency rankings

Google Devices and Services Creative Team Mountain View Google Creative Lab New York DraftLine AB InBev Colombia Bogotá 4creative London Spotify In-House New York

Brand rankings

Google Apple Cadbury Dove Vice World News

Non-profit client rankings

Change the Ref Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand Girls Who Code The Columbia Journalism Review WWF

Brand parent company rankings

Unilever Mondelez AB InBev PepsiCo ViceMedia Group

Production company rankings

Hungry Man Los Angeles Suitcase Productions New York The Post Office Auckland Carbo Films Venice, CA Active Theory Los Angeles

Music and sound company rankings

Beacon Street Venice Agosto Lima JSM Music New York Jamute São Paulo Hefty São Paulo

Agency network rankings

Ogilvy Group Leo Burnett Worldwide Publicis DDB Worldwide FCB

Agency holding company rankings

WPP Publicis Groupe Omnicom Group Interpublic Group Dentsu Group

Country rankings

United States United Kingdom China Germany Canada

Region rankings

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

Highest ranked work

“The Lost Class” by Leo Burnett Chicago for Change the Ref “Piñatex” by L&C New York for Dole Sunshine Company and Ananas Anam “Real Tone” by Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for Google “David’s Unusables” by Special New Zealand and The Post Office, both Auckland, for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand “The Unfiltered History Tour” by Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru for Vice World News

Global college rankings

ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena School of Visual Arts New York Brigham Young University Provo Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg Berghs School of Communication Stockholm

The Global Creatives Rankings for individuals, who are listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced, are as follows.