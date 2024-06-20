Red & Yellow Creative School of Business shines in 2024 Global Creative College Rankings

The One Club for Creativity has announced the 2024 Global Creative College Rankings, featuring South Africa's Red & Yellow Creative School of Business among the top schools, this was based on the recent Young Ones Student Awards.

Based on cumulative points for all awards won by a school’s students this year, Brigham Young University Provo was crowned Young Ones 2024 School of the Year.

The top 20 schools in the 2024 Global Creative College Rankings are as follows:

Brigham Young University Provo Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena Berghs School of Communication Stockholm School of Visual Arts New York Savannah College of Art and Design Savannah Miami Ad School Europe Berlin Openlearn Academy US Hochschule für Fernsehen und Film München Munich FIT Advertising & Digital Design New York University of Applied Sciences Salzburg Boston University Boston The Pub School Guayaquil Miami Ad School Madrid Maryland Institute College of Art Baltimore VCU Brandcenter Richmond Miami Ad School Miami Hochschule für Gestaltung Offenbach am Main (tie) Hongik University Sejong, Syracuse University, The Newhouse School Syracuse

Top-ranked regional colleges:

APAC: Hongik University Sejong

Europe: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg

Latin America: The Pub School Guayaquil

Middle East & Africa: Red and Yellow Creative School of Business Cape Town

North America: Brigham Young University Provo

Top-ranked colleges, by programme type:

Undergraduate school: Brigham Young University Provo

Graduate school: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg

Portfolio school: Miami Ad School Europe Berlin

Other certificate or short course: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg

The rankings are based on results of the recent 2024 Young Ones Student Awards competition, one of the world’s most acclaimed competitive showcases for advertising, digital communication, design, and typography students. The programme offers four separate competitions:

Young Ones ADC, offering students the chance to earn an ADC Cube by competing in many of the same disciplines and categories as the prestigious ADC Annual Awards;

Young Ones One Show Brief competition, which tasks a team of students with creating work for a specific client with the chance to earn a coveted One Show Pencil;

Young Ones Portfolio competition, where students submit up to six projects and have them judged as a representation of their body of work by industry professionals;

Young Ones TDC, where student entries in typography, lettering, and type design can win a Certificate of Typographic Excellence from the Type Directors Club, part of The One Club for Creativity.

The One Club 2024 Global Creative College Rankings can be viewed here

Revenue generated from entries to its global awards shows goes back into the industry to fund programming under the organisation’s four pillars: Education, Inclusion & Diversity, Gender Equality, and Creative Development.